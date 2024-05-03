5 Zodiac Signs With The Most Beautiful Horoscopes On May 4

Horoscopes on May 4 have a beautiful quality. If you lean into the day's energy, it facilitates soul healing and growth. Seek catharsis under this influence. You will emerge more brave and beautiful because of it! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on this day—namely, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces, Aries, and Leo. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to find beauty in the small things around them, too.

With Sun in Taurus standing out as the cosmic benefactor, the message for the collective is to lean into their body and feel comfortable in it. Beauty standards often tell us that we are not good enough or should dislike something that's a natural part of us, yet beauty standards vary from culture to culture and are as toxically diverse as can be. Why should you mold your temple to someone else's specifications?

Moon conjunct Neptune in Pisces conjunct Mars in Aries adds more weight to this message by asking us to remember all that we are on our journey of growth through the ages. You are a cosmic masterpiece and always have been, no matter who finds you perfect or imperfect.

Those of you who suffer from chronic health problems or have body dysmorphia are also urged to seek spaces that make you feel safe and accepted. Your story is important too. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 4, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Singing

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Saturday has an introverted quality to it for you. You will be fine if you rely on your senses and take care of your self-care needs. Those of you who are creative are also encouraged to let that guide you on this day.

Weirdly enough, singing is also highlighted as something that will benefit you... even if you can't sing for the life of you! That means, sing for yourself, and let your soul revel in the music. Whatever you feel like singing is the one to sing, even if you can't figure out why you wish to sing that.

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius & Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Capricorn, there's power in teamwork. Don't deny yourself that joy because of your past experiences. One person does not represent the whole world. Trust your intuition, and it will show you the ones with the red flags and the ones who are walking green forests. That's your cosmic blessing on this day.

You are also encouraged to make some time for solo dancing in the comfort of your home on Saturday. It may seem silly, but trust the process. The act will unlock your intuition and shed burdens you shouldn't be shouldering. The rest will fall into place as it should.

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Divination

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Expansion is the name of the game on Saturday for you, Pisces. Are you willing to leave your comfort zone and experience the new and wonderful? Your blessings will find you on this path, so don't let your fears hold you back!

You are also encouraged to lean into your natural Piscean gifts of intuition and psychic sensitivity at this time and hone them. They will show you the hidden facets of the world and the lines written between the lines. The experience will help your soul grow.

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Acrobatics/calisthenics

Best time of the day: 8 am

Aries, whenever someone criticizes you for being yourself, let their words flow around you like water off a duck's back. The cosmic forces have firmly got your back and will see you through it all. So keep being true to yourself and continue moving on the path that calls to your soul.

Most of you will benefit from improving your body's flexibility and core strength now. Whether you do it through calisthenics, yoga, acrobatics, CrossFit, or something else is up to you. Your physical body is deeply connected to your spiritual and intuitive sides.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Leo, the energy on Saturday is highly contrarian for you. Remember who you are and what you stand for, and you won't be affected by those who are jealous of your shine or have forgotten that every person on this planet does not have the same life path or purpose. The cosmic forces have got your back! You will emerge victorious.

You are also encouraged to make time for dancing on Saturday (and the other days). It will unlock your leonine spirit, whether you dance solo or with others. Even dancing in a packed club counts, so treat yourself to the pleasure of dancing to your heart's content!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.