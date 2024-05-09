On Friday, May 10, the Moon in Gemini aligns with Mercury in Aries, creating the space to use your words to manifest the abundance you desire. While Mercury governs all forms of communication, including how you speak to yourself, Gemini is one of the ruling zodiac signs for this planet, which means this energy will be intensified.

Manifesting your intentions for an abundant life comes down to how well you communicate your dreams. Communication is as essential in your professional achievements as they are in your romantic relationships, so practicing emotional intelligence by saying what you mean and being direct about your desired outcome can help you use your words to speak your dreams into existence.

Starting Friday, two zodiac signs will achieve the ability to communicate more effectively and convey your point clearly in business or love. You can start to lay the foundation for manifesting increased abundance in your life. It’s important to ensure that you are speaking directly from the heart with this energy as you focus your intentions on really using your words to build the life of your dreams.

2 zodiac signs experience abundance on May 10 due to increased manifestation abilities.

1. Libra

Abundance Affirmation for Libra: I create abundance in my romantic relationship through positive changes.

Allow yourself to revel in what it means to be in a phase of growth and transition. With the Nodes of Fate in your zodiac signs of Libra and Aries through 2025, you will be experiencing profound shifts within yourself that will improve your romantic fate. While this is an ongoing process, it doesn’t mean that you can’t start using your newly rediscovered voice and start speaking up for what you want—and what you hope to manifest during this period.

The Moon in Gemini will highlight themes of luck and abundance as it unites with Mercury in Aries, ruler of your romantic sector. Moon in Gemini can help you explore feelings about beginning a new chapter in your life with greater opportunities for travel, spirituality, and abundance. As the Moon in Gemini connects with Mercury in Aries, you will be called to speak up about your dreams and hopes for your romantic life. This may be to an existing partner or simply to acknowledge the changes that have already occurred, which have changed your romantic trajectory. By honoring the changes within yourself, you can use your voice to advocate for what you need, as well as what type of union you are dreaming of creating.

Although your transformation journey is far from over, it may help you start opening up and talking with others about what has shifted within you. Whether this is an existing relationship or with a circle of close friends, many times, you need to start speaking out loud about what you’ve been noticing and feeling to make better sense of it and know which direction you want to take your life. By sharing your innermost feelings and desires, you can move into a place of cocreating with the universe to feel confident you are manifesting the relationship of your dreams.

2. Taurus

Abundance Affirmation for Taurus: I am worthy of manifesting the life of my dreams.

As you continue to work with the energies of the New Moon in your zodiac that occurred on Tuesday, May 7, it’s important to reflect on how you can empower yourself to manifest what you want from life. The New Moon in Taurus allowed you to manifest a life based on what you genuinely want based on your authentic beliefs, ending the phase of trying to do the right thing or make others happy solely. Now, as the Moon in Gemini connects with Mercury in Aries, you can speak up and say what your dreams are for your life, which is the first step in manifesting the abundance you have hoped for.

On Friday, May 10, the Gemini Moon in your house of self-worth and wealth aligns with Mercury in Aries, giving you the worthiness to advocate for and share your dreams with those who can help make them a reality. The Gemini Moon can help you honor the financial abundance you hope to achieve while also helping you know that you are always worthy of what you most want — even if it takes time. The lucky energy with the Gemini Moon is that you will be more confident speaking with others or writing any proposal or applications that are part of what you want to manifest. Mercury in Aries reminds you to listen to your intuition and make sure you are communicating what your dreams are, as that is the only way you will be able to achieve them.

To best use the energy of the Gemini Moon and Mercury in Aries, organize your dreams into logical thoughts or a desired path forward. With Gemini energy, multiple opportunities can be available to you, but not all may resonate with your deepest truth. By focusing on what aligns with your dreams, you can use your strong voice and put it to work in manifesting the life of your dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.