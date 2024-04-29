While it's hard to squeeze in the great-sounding idea of 'if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life,' into the reality of life as it is, we may find that even doing what we love as employment can be difficult after a while. The reality is that work is tiresome, and what makes it feel like a boulder strapped to our backs is when we compare it to that which we love. On April 30, three zodiac signs will wonder what they are doing with their lives, as their work situation doesn't seem to gel with the things they love.

This is a very real situation here, and many people will understand exactly what it means. We work and work, and at some point or another, we feel this is all we do. Where is our life? What happened to playtime and fun? What happened to feeling joy and enthusiasm for the simple things? For the love and necessity of money, we work ourselves to the bone and end up wondering, "What happened to my life?"

On April 30, the Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus comes into our lives and shows us that there is a conflict here. For three zodiac signs, that conflict will lead to an understanding: success must come second to love. We may not be able to predict how that understanding will benefit us in the long run, but trust in the universe. It will, and we will prevail.

3 zodiac signs who want love more than success on April 30

1. Virgo

Now and then, you think you can't possibly do another day of this job. Hey, you're not alone, but the reality is that you have to do this job. You might want to take some time to rant and rail at the idea that we humans created for ourselves a plan of action that only seems to make us feel like slaves, but what is the option? No work means no money, and so..hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work we go.

During Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus, you may have one of those 'what am I doing with my life' kinds of days where you feel that all you do is work and that all your love has been drained dry. You crave a life with more downtime so that you can spend time with your loved ones, and less time dwelling on something you have zero attachment to. You want freedom from work and more time with those you love.

The Bright Side: April 30 has you thinking. Is there a way out of this, or at least 'through' this? Being a Virgo, you're a big thinker; when you decide to get to the bottom of a hopeless situation, you will find hope. That's how Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus works for you. What you're going to realize is that all you need is balance. You need playtime! You need to be a kid again. Yes, you must work, but you must also play. Think about this, Virgo.

2. Capricorn

Adulting sure is ridiculous, isn't it, Capricorn? Over the years, you've given so much to the idea of being an adult that you've forgotten what it's like to do much more than work, work, work. The smack in the face happens when you realize that you're not only working for yourself but to support others in your life. While this is a noble burden, it's still a heavyweight to shoulder, and during Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus, you'll feel pretty dang tired of it.

Will you collapse? Oh, heck no. you don't allow yourself such indulgences, but you do need some kind of balance, if only to give yourself some relief. You are a person of great love, and you are starting to feel so depleted by the idea of constant work that you aren't sure you can even love anymore. That's when everything snaps for you; you will not sacrifice love for work.

The Bright Side: The transformation in your life occurs during the Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus, and this transit taps into the idea that you actually 'don't' have to work as hard as you do to keep things going. It's a question of how much work DO you need to do, rather than "I must work until I die." It's all about an attitude change and an actual rescheduling. Be brave and change your life so that you can bear the weight. You will be just fine, and you know it. It depends on your ability to do less.

3. Aquarius

You will experience the idea that what you're doing right now, for work, is not where your heart is. Oh boy, how did you get yourself into this? Well, you did what we all do. We strive for the best. We get what we get. Like the parent tells their kid: you get what you get, and don't get upset.

Well, in a way, we're all still that little kid who got what they got and somehow had to make the best of it. Yes, it's fantastic to be employed as this is a world that demands money, money, money from us all of the time. Do we have to suffer for that money, as we do so often? That's how Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus shows you, Aquarius, whether you see it this way or not. You DO have a choice.

The Bright Side: As an Aquarius, you're all about choice. You have always chosen to be the person you are, and during Moon conjunct Pluto square Venus, you'll be even more in touch with the idea that you somehow got yourself into the mess you're in now, which implies that you can get yourself out of it. So, if work is crushing you down and you are unable to experience the joy of love in your life, then it's up to you to figure out a way to change it. Choice matters!

