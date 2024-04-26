During the transit of the Moon square Saturn trine Mercury, we will notice something very special taking place: the pressure is off. Whatever has happened has now resulted in our feeling much freer than we have felt over the last few weeks, and this 'freedom' has us exuding a certain kind of beauty—this is the beauty that comes with feeling free.

While Saturn's energy keeps us in check for three zodiac signs, the focus now is to reject those limitations and just be ourselves. This day's freedom is about personal freedom and how we've worked hard to get where we are. Now that we have arrived, we feel something very close to bliss, and this bliss has us generating beauty. We are attractive to all because our 'vibe' is incredible. What allows us to give such beautiful vibes is all about how we feel about ourselves. We feel beautiful, at ease, rested, and receptive. We are curious, loving, and adaptable. We aren't on the defensive, and we know who we are. This is a rare day, and for the three zodiac signs who will feel it the most, this day represents a vacation of sorts. It will take us away from life's everyday problems. When we are relaxed and at peace with who we are, we radiate beauty and light.

Advertisement

3 zodiac signs who give off beautiful vibes on April 27

1. Gemini

What you may wake up to is the idea that you desperately need a second chance and that if anyone's going to give it to you, it's you. You have spent way too much time putting yourself down, and you're starting to feel as though spending one more second on not loving yourself is just wasted time. Time is precious, as you've come to know very, very well.

During Moon square Saturn trine Mercury, you will be very conscious of the idea that there is no time left to do anything but love and honor yourself and that backtracking on this is counterproductive. What this causes in you is a rush of love, and it generates outwards, creating the sensation of beauty and truth that follows you everywhere you go.

Advertisement

As soon as you see and feel this phenomenal sensation, you'll also notice that your vibe affects others as well, as you will very much be the center of positive attention. During Moon square Saturn trine Mercury, you will have a choice as to what you should focus on: your good aspects or your negative ones. You will brazenly choose the positive and good ones for that move, Gemini.

2. Libra

It's been a long time since you've felt this good about yourself, but you feel as though you've definitely done the inner work. Now, you're ready to expand on that thought and work on your body as well. You've taken it upon yourself to eat only the best foods, and healthy choices are now part and parcel of your daily life. This creates in you a sense of pride and accomplishment, and this also reflects outward toward the world. During this day's transit, Moon square Saturn trine Mercury, you will see that there is no reason for you to look back or to stay too long in the past, as it was the past that pushed you forward to where you are now.

You have learned so many lessons, but the key here is that those lessons are now 'done.' It's time to start applying what you've learned. You'll find that on April 27, you feel very secure with who you are and what you've become. You exude a certain kind of beauty that only comes from self-confidence. While you didn't plan on this happening, it won't stop you from delighting in this very special 'side effect.' It's nice to feel good about yourself, and the better you feel, the more it shows. Self-esteem puts you on the map, Libra, and it has you shining like the Sun at midday.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

As a true individual, you aren't one to judge beauty standards, and you've always considered the idea that, on some level, we are all just ravishingly gorgeous. You believe this because you want to believe that everyone has a chance in this world. What really shows up for you is your open-minded nature. You are a lover of life, and because you see everything as beautiful, you are, therefore, a reflection of that beauty.

And, during a transit as strong as Moon square Saturn trine Mercury, you'll see that the world isn't always ready for that kind of acceptance. That's the Saturn part of the equation, but it's also the part that you don't let affect you. OK, so the world isn't that accepting of itself in terms of inner and outer beauty. That's not going to stop you from flaunting what you have. You set the example for radiant beauty.

Advertisement

You give off beautiful vibes on this day, Aquarius, and the fun part is that everyone who comes into contact with you feels just as beautiful. It's as if your natural lack of inhibition opens the gates for others to believe in themselves. You inspire in others a need for self-acceptance, and this is quite possibly one of your most amazing traits. This day is about getting right into the heart and soul of what beauty really is, and in your case...beauty is love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.