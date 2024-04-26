3 Zodiac Signs Finally Conquer Their Problems On April 27, 2024

On Saturday, April 27, we may have to hold ourselves back, as there might be a situation that could have us reacting in such a way that if we go through with what we say we're going to go through with, we may end up regretting it. What brings the regret to the surface lies in the idea of acting on impulse. If we react to our surroundings in a way that shows we are intolerant, pushy or insensitive, we will know that behind such impulsive efforts is the transit of Moon square Saturn.

Advertisement

Saturn immediately sets us up, and Moon square Saturn is what will knock us down if we are prone to acting on emotion without thinking things through first. This is a day that requires the power to withhold, and that's not always the easiest thing to do for three particular zodiac signs. This is a day that can teach us a great lesson. Sometimes, it's better to keep quiet than to speak up.

This isn't about repression or suppression of ideas. This is about knowing when the timing is on our side and recognizing that when it isn't, we need to back away and accept it. What this day teaches us is that just because we don't get what we want at the very moment we want it, does not mean we won't eventually have it all. We will learn how to bid our time today by holding back and keeping in mind that everything has its time and place. It's all good, zodiac signs!

Advertisement

3 zodiac signs come face-to-face with their problems on April 27, 2024:

1. Aries

You are very serious about doing the right thing, but sometimes your energy levels are so high that you end up misunderstanding something. At times, it gets you in trouble. You tend to act on impulse, and that's very easy to do on the day that offers us the transit of Moon square Saturn, which you will see come into play today.

You know that you want to do the right thing, but you don't think it through, and what happens is that you end up coming across as too pushy or demanding. In your mind, you are making the right moves, but during Moon square Saturn, you may find that you get some pushback as you could end up accidentally offending someone with your 'enthusiasm.'

You believe in change and progress, but you are impatient, and you want things done now. So, during transits such as Moon Square Saturn, you tend not to understand when things don't go as smoothly as you wanted them to go. Perhaps this day is about introspection, Aries, as the cosmic vibe seems to be telling you to slow down and think before you proceed. You are bound for excellence, so you'll figure out the right moves in time.

Advertisement

2. Leo

There was a time in your life when you could basically get away with anything simply because you've always been so adorable and charming, Leo. While you are no less charming and adorable now, you've learned that life comes with its ups and downs, along with its stops and goes. Today, you may have to accept that it's time to 'stop.'

That doesn't mean packing your bags and getting out of here, but it does mean that during Moon Square Saturn, you'll need to exercise some discretion. You'd like to think that you are forever given this pass to do whatever it is that you want to do. While that kind of thinking is wild, free, and fun, it sets you up for disappointment, as there are definitely times when you can't get what you want. Unfulfilled expectation leads to heartache, and you want none of that.

So, it might be advisable if you just sit still and think things through today, Leo. Your tendency to act on impulse may not work in your favor today, but you are smarter than your impulse, and you will end up doing the right thing. This day offers you the lesson of discretion and timing, and as it goes with everything you do, you'll find success in this, too. Timing, pacing, withholding. It's all OK.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

You definitely have your opinions, and there are times when you let those opinions out of the bag a little too quickly for anybody's tastes. Yes, you are not fond of something that someone close to you does. You feel that it's a free world, so why shouldn't you be able to freely speak up and state your opinion, even if that other person feels hurt by it?

You don't mean to hurt anyone, but you are a blurter. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you might just say something that is 'too' nervy to someone who really doesn't require your permission or approval. What makes this day hard for you is that you realize this halfway through saying it. You know that you could have been more sparing when it comes to laying out your opinion, and now that it's out there, you feel bad about being so blatant.

The great part is that you DO get it. You know that your opinion is just fine, but that you don't necessarily need to share it, especially if you sense that the person you are opening up to is sensitive. Remember those words and ask yourself the three most important questions during Moon Square Saturn: "Does this need to be said? Does this need to be said now? Does this need to be said by me?" Asking yourself these questions can be life-saving and can spare others from being hurt.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.