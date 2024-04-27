5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On April 28

When life gives you lemons, hold them in your hand and just feel free for a moment. The energy on Sunday, April 28, 2024, is all about recognizing the silver lining in whatever situation you may be in and realizing that you have a lot more options than you realize you do. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this poignant influence — namely, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn, Aries, and Sagittarius. The rest are urged to be courageous, too!

Firstly, we have Mercury in Aries standing out as the cosmic benefactor on Sunday. So, any activities you engage in that constructively engage your mind will bring you positive results and blessings.

Whether this is in a creative venture, planning a vacation with friends, or coming up with new rules for a board game, let your mind be the king. Sun in Taurus is highlighted as the secondary benefactor. So those who ground their ideas and inspiration in what's practical (for their life and goals) will find themselves doing really well in the near future. Jupiter is still in Taurus, so this sector of life is still fortunate for the entire collective.

Finally, Mercury opposite Lilith in Libra reminds us that there is a difference between being open-minded and being naive. After all, all that glitters may not be gold. Similarly, all that appears weird at first may not be weird at all upon closer look. Strike the right balance, and you will have the most intriguing experiences of all! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on April 28

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Working with others

Best time of the day: 2 am

Life will be good and fast-paced for you on Sunday, Leo! So prepare for lots of fun and new adventures. Even if you are introverted by nature, you will feel more energetic than usual on this day. Just make sure to steer clear of energy vampires and toxic people, as they may try to steal your glow and blessings.

Today, you are also encouraged to think more like a team player than the one who makes all the rules. So, if you and a bunch of friends gather together, let it be a communal extravaganza, and don't sweat the small stuff.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Casual gossip

Best time of the day: 6 pm

Virgo, your manifestation powers are strong on Sunday. If you feel called to, gather some ingredients and do a manifestation ritual to bring your dearest wishes to life. You will have the best experience and outcome in matters related to love and personal projects.

You are also encouraged just to relax and have fun conversations with your friends and loved ones on this day. Sometimes “gossip” isn't bad but just a way to unwind and exchange some humor. Who knows? You may watch some reality TV later, too!

3. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Sunshine

Best time of the day: 5 am

Capricorn, the energy is picking up speed for you at this time. You will feel this most keenly on Sunday as you prepare for fresh opportunities and new avenues to open for you. If you are waiting for the results of some hard work or pitch, you will receive word about that, too. The cosmic forces are supporting you in full!

You are also encouraged to make time for activities under the sun, like reading a book on a sun deck, grilling in the backyard, or enjoying a couple of drinks with your buddies while lounging outside. Good luck and intriguing experiences await you here!

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Softness

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Aries, keep your own counsel on Sunday, even if you are surrounded by people who get on your nerves with their unsavory talk or extreme views. The cosmic forces support you behind the scenes, so the naysayers can't really affect you unless you let them. Find peace and be at peace.

If possible, do a guided visualization meditation to help you relax and commune with your soul. You will feel a lot better afterward. Plus, it will put you in a receptive mode, thus helping you receive your blessings faster.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Sagittarius, your intuition will be extra strong on Sunday. So, pay attention to the nudges from within and the red flags that you observe. Signs and synchronicities around you will also help you figure out what to do next and how to proceed with strength and conviction.

You are also encouraged to make time for self-care and focus on your personal needs. It's not selfish to do so, especially if you struggle with people-pleasing. Now's the time to change the story and turn over a new leaf!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.