Live and let live! That's the theme on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. It's also a day with repeating numbers in it: 24/24. Numerologically, this energy is all about knowing who you love and who loves you. Of course, five zodiac signs — Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, and Pisces — will have the best horoscopes. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to ponder on this subject, too.

With the Sun in Taurus standing out as the main astrological benefactor, the more effort you put into building something of value, the more blessings you will receive from life. The opposite is true, too — people who try to get in other's way or act to destroy rather than create will feel karma breathing heavily upon them.

Moon in Scorpio underlines this message by reminding us that life is not black or white but instead shades of gray. Yet, it's easy to say gray while thinking black. Have the courage to face truths, and you will find yourself transforming into a stronger and more capable version of yourself. If you feel called to, meditate with binaural beats. It will ground you and help you connect with your soul. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 24, 2024.

5 zodiac signs with extremely good horoscopes on April 24

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Fire & fireworks

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, trust your counsel on Wednesday and watch as things unfold in your favor. The cosmic forces root your success at this time, so make the most of it! You are encouraged to be mindful of the people in your social circle, too, whether they are family or not. Negative influences can dampen your shine if you let them.

Also, the energy on this day is great for working with fire, whether through candle rituals, fire meditation, or plain cooking on a bonfire. You are a fire sign, after all, so lean into your element!

2. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Steady pace

Best time of the day: 5 am

Taurus, the energy on Wednesday has a steady quality to it for you. If you choose to start a new adventure now, go slow and steady, especially if this is in love. An organic pace will reveal more to you and allow you to grow and thrive.

You are also encouraged to be mindful of your activities at this time and where you put in the most effort. Don't let the world dictate your priorities. Make up your mind and let that be your truth. You are stronger and more capable than you believe you are!

3. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Love & exes

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Soul healing and good opportunities await you on Wednesday, Scorpio. If you are sure-footed, you will emerge victorious, so don't second-guess yourself! Some of you are about to level up in the financial arena, too, especially if you are an entrepreneur or a small-business owner.

You are also encouraged to think about love on this day. If you feel called to, journal your feelings about your exes. It will set your heart free and give you the perspective you have been looking for all this time. A therapy workbook (or working directly with a counselor) can be tremendously helpful, too!

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Crying

Best time of the day: 2 am

Strong, steady, and unstoppable. Those are some words to describe the energy in store for you on Wednesday, Cancer. Do you know how much you have hiding within you? Your subconscious/unconscious mind is a treasure trove, and meditation can help you unlock your gifts and bring them to the surface.

Those of you who have dealt with disappointments in the recent past are also encouraged to cry and purge the burdens from your soul. It will be shocking to every individual who has ever called you a “crybaby” to watch you emerge stronger from the very activity they laughed at.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Stillness

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Pisces, the universe is conspiring in your favor. On Wednesday, you will see the signs of that blessing in such a powerful way that it will rid you of any disbelief you may have had so far. So, set your intentions for the future and double down on your soul's path. It would be best if you embraced this energy so that it would work its magic for you.

You are also encouraged to find moments of stillness throughout the day. It will ground your spirit and allow you to trust the signs and synchronicities better. If possible, meditate for 15 minutes with just binaural beats. You will be surprised by the insights that emerge.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.