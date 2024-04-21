5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On April 22, 2024

Rise and shine, and let your heart make all the decisions this Monday! The energy is sweet and supple for all those who remain receptive to the goodness of the world. While five zodiac signs — Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Taurus, and Aries — will have the best experiences of them all, the rest are encouraged to prioritize self-care, too.

First of all, Mercury Retrograde conjunct North Node in Aries is the primary benefactor on this day. So don't be surprised if an idea you thought was not very good in the past suddenly becomes the thing to do. Roll with the punches and adapt fast. Life changes, and so can you!

Venus conjunct Chiron in Aries opposite Moon in Libra adds weight to this message by reminding us that our soul's path and purpose may not always be smooth sailing and easy cupcakes on every day. That doesn't mean the results will not be fulfilling. Hold fast and see it through! You will surprise yourself and everyone else.

We also have a Full Moon in Scorpio tomorrow. So, if you haven't planned a moon ritual, now's the time to gather your ingredients and set your intentions for manifestation magic! The best things to focus on right now are those that will help you grow, thrive, and transform. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 22, 2024.

Five zodiac signs experience excellent horoscopes on April 22, 2024:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius & Aries

Best area to focus on: Puzzle pieces

Best time of the day: 2 am

Leo, the energy on Monday is bright and lively for you. As long as you lean into your fun side and keep anxieties at bay, you will be just fine. You have the cosmic forces rooting for your success right now, especially if you are a public figure or an entertainer by profession.

Interestingly, while all this happens, you are also encouraged to hunt for clues to a mystery that has been haunting your life for some time now. It's time to lift the veil and find out the truth. Alternatively, this energy is literally encouraging you to develop patience by playing with puzzles.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-care & sleep

Best time of the day: 3 am

Words and actions can reveal two very different stories, Cancer. You are urged to pay attention to both on Monday and try to figure out what's between those two. It's a tough challenge, but you have the cosmic forces on your side. Let karma take care of you!

You are also encouraged to focus on self-care and get good rest. The days to come will bring many challenges and opportunities. You need to be at your best to do the best.

3. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Rain/crying

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Monday is your day, Scorpio! Look forward to only the best of the best and then some. Whoever tries to be a thorn in your side or lay obstacles on your path will feel the wrath of the universe dealt out through your capable hands. Now's not the time to second-guess yourself. Now's the time to fly high and know your other animal totem is the eagle.

You are encouraged to make time for a good soul purge on this day. Let your tears heal your insides. If it rains, energetically reach out to the rain and allow it to do the same for you.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Sometimes it's good to wait and watch, Taurus. That's not the energy on Monday. So don't procrastinate or self-sabotage! You must lay the groundwork now and look to the future for the harvest. Doing both will allow you to stay present and not burden yourself with unrealistic expectations. The universe has got your back!

Also, don't allow people-pleasing to have a hold on you. The more healthy boundaries you set at this time, the easier it will be to follow your soul's call to the very end.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Mythology

Best time of the day: 11 pm

Aries, some people say that the past is best left in the past. That's the equivalent of allowing ignorance to be bliss. The energy on Monday urges you to recognize your inner strength so you can look at your past and see it for what it truly was. Time can give us a better perspective because it's hard to get a bird' s-eye view when one is living through whatever is in one's present.

You are also encouraged to read mythic tales and identify with archetypes and individuals. Whether it's a Greek God or goddess, a Roman senator, an Ethiopian wise woman, or someone else from your culture's mythology, this will help you walk your North Node path with great confidence and conviction.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.