3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve Starting April 21

The friendships of three zodiac signs are due to improve on Sunday, April 21, 2024, as the transit of the Moon trine Pluto works hard to balance things out and show us that change is not only important in a friendship but also part of the natural flow. If we can accept and grow with the changes, then our friendships will be considered successful. This is a happy day for reunited friends and a good day in general for those of us who have felt that our friendships are challenging.

Three zodiac signs will warm to the idea that perhaps a change is needed and that clinging to the old ways simply doesn't work anymore. At first, we may feel scared of change, but Moon trine Pluto shows us that once we start to get used to it, we'll build up momentum. Before long, we'll be rolling with our new transformation.

Sometimes, when we make friends, we do so in a way that brings forth our commonalities. We share an interest, and the entire friendship revolves around that interest. What happens when friends grow, and their interest in that one topic starts to fade? Sometimes, the friendship fades as well. However, during the Moon trine Pluto, we will see how adapting to change wins out, and truly, this is what creates long, lasting, beautiful friendships.

3 zodiac signs whose friendship will improve starting April 21:

1. Cancer

You are just as romantic about your friendships as you are about your literal romances, and what this means is that when you get close to someone, you don't want it to end. While it's childlike in its innocence, you've also come to see that sometimes a change of heart does actually happen in a friendship, and you would rather deal with it than watch it fade into nonexistence.

This day brings you the transit of Moon trine Pluto, and that's a hefty influencer when it comes to friendship. April 21 may just be the day that you make a bold decision as to whether or not you want to change what you have with a friend or if it's just inevitable. What Moon trine Pluto lets you see is that if you and your pal are growing apart, then it's up to you to step up and bridge that gap.

You see very clearly that this is real, that you and your friend could lose each other in the noise of the world if you don't fix it promptly, and fixing things is kind of your thing. This day has you stepping up to show your friends that you are not going anywhere without them. They mean that much to you, and no time or tide can sever this bond. Your friends will not only appreciate your ardor, but they will reciprocate it as well.

2. Libra

When you make friends, you usually share some interest, and it's what keeps the two of you interested in each other. You love to share concepts and ideas with this person, and while you are both very aware that what you have in common may be somewhat limited, you are also aware that your interest is unwavering. So, in a way, even if what you share has its limits, neither one of you plans on leaving the fold.

April 21 has you advancing on this idea as Moon trine Pluto shows you that while you thought all you had was that one thing in common, it seems that that one thing has many facets to it. You can use all of them to your advantage. This friendship has potential now, and while it may all take place within the 'common interest zone,' you feel as though the friendship itself is limitless.

During Moon trine Pluto, you'll find new ways to do the same old thing, and really, the 'same old thing' is why you are here. You like what you do, and so does your friend, and it seems that at this point, the two of you can only see your life together as fantastic and promising. Knowing you have a friend like this makes you smile. This is one of life's greatest gifts: the gift of true friendship. It's all yours, and you love it.

3. Scorpio

There is someone in your life whom you've known for most of it, and you and this person have been through the highs and the lows of friendship. Still, you keep on returning to each other, as that common bond still exists between the two of you. You are practically made for each other, and the older you get, the better the friendship gets. During Moon trine Pluto, you'll laugh together in such a way that it will make your heart smile.

This is your best friend, and no matter what you've gone through together, you know that it's only going to get better and better as time goes on. You've endured a life together, and now, especially with Moon trine Pluto in the sky, you've come to realize that it doesn't matter what you do; you'll always be together. You are one of the few people in this world who gets a 'best friend for life.'

You've known each other as crazy kids and as responsible adults. There's no sacrificing this relationship for anyone or anything. You may be married and partnered off with romantic others, but the friendship remains the same. During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that change is just part of what you go through together, and knowing that through it all, you still have each other, well, that's the best thing you can think of today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.