Here's an interesting idea: on April 21, 2024 three zodiac signs will suddenly snap out of one way of thinking so that they can take on an entirely new way of thinking. What's going on here is that for some of us, we've just started to realize that we've been letting others push us around. We aren't feeling sorry for ourselves, oh no! We are just now starting to realize that we have been giving our power away. During the transit of Sun square Pluto, we understand that we are worth more than what have been allowing us to receive from others.

This may sound like it's related to finance, and while there's some of that in there, too, this is much more about respect. Three zodiac signs will pick up on that Sun square Pluto energy. We will know that, from this moment forward, we're not going to let anyone disrespect us again. The cat is out of the bag, so to speak. We recognize ourselves as worthy, and we will not stand for treatment that shows us otherwise.

While recognizing how much we've let go, in terms of how we've let others treat us, we may feel saddened at first, but this leads to rapid change. During Sun square Pluto, we know what we are worth, and we demand respect. There will be no turning back. We are not aggressive. We are adamant. We are no longer the people who will tolerate less, and this could be the start of something incredible.

3 zodiac signs who finally regain their confidence on April 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

What you've come to understand in this life so far is that you only get what you ask for, which implies that you must ask for the world if you are to receive the world. This isn't about overestimating yourself, as you already know what you are worth. This is much more about knowing it and letting others around you know that you will not accept negative treatment at all, point blank.

You are a living example of self-respect, and that took you a long time to become. During the transit of Sun square Pluto, you'll have the opportunity to let people in your life know that you will not stand for anything less than total respect. You are fearless when it comes to standing up for yourself, and you'll take that chance as a result.

What creates this kind of dynamic in you is experience. You've been down that road before when you've allowed bad behavior to influence you. You've seen that there's no reason for you to accept anything less than what you believe to be good. Gone are the days when you let someone sway you the wrong way. While you are open-minded and happy to let love in, you are not here to be fooled, coerced, or moved off your hill...which is very Taurus of you!

2. Sagittarius

What will be most important for you is maintaining your balance and grace, as these days you feel slightly volatile and warrior-like. What's gone on is that you've come to realize that you don't have to take other people's pushy attitudes to present yourself as likable or agreeable. While you are, indeed, a person who likes to see everything go smoothly, in the past, you've allowed people to walk all over you. Essentially, you did it to avoid conflict.

However, there's something about the Sagittarius personality that once it snaps, there's no going back, and during Sun square Pluto, you'll feel that snap, and it's a very good thing. It might not look 'very good' to others, but this is all about you protecting yourself and demanding true respect. The days of being polite are over; as Alice Cooper once said, "No more mister nice guy." That's kind of how you feel.

While you don't plan on being vigilant forever, you want to establish the idea that you aren't a pushover and that if someone in your life thinks you are, then they have another thing coming. Sun square Pluto establishes you as the warrior you know you are, and this really works for you, not to mention that once you're out of the cage ... there's no going back. Rawr!

3. Pisces

You know that people in your life think you're the soft, sweet little nothing that won't bite back if bitten. With Sun square Pluto in the sky today, oh boy. Let's just quote Mr. T here and say, "I pity the fool." Yes, pity the fool who takes you for granted as you might be a Pisces, but you are seriously an opponent who knows their worth. You are stepping up and coming out from the shadows. You will surprise a few folks today with your nerve and your confidence.

What Sun square Pluto has you noticing is that there are people in your life who believe that you will never raise your voice or complain about a thing, and this, somehow, gives them the idea that they can take advantage of your kind nature. While your nature is indeed very kind and very generous, you are no fool, Pisces. You will speak up, and very clearly at that.

You know your worth, and you also know that what you bring to the picture is invaluable. Without you, there's a definite lack, and whoever is mistreating you knows this but won't admit to it. This is where you transform from guppy to Kraken. It may not be a rough day for you, per se, but for the person who dares to think you're a fool. That's the last thing you are and the last thing you'll take. Sun square Pluto ups your game one hundredfold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.