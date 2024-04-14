3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Experience Great Luck In Love On April 15

On April 15, 2024 three specific zodiac signs will experience tremendous luck in love. We really can't go wrong when Moon trine Neptune is in the cosmic sky, winking at us in that way that says, "Today is your lucky day, lovebirds." If we could wish for a day when suddenly every positive thing we can think to say to our loved ones comes out of our mouths in well-formed sentences, then this would be that day. Neptune's energy has us dreaming and scheming. There's much we wish to do, but first things first — we have to 'discuss' with our partners.

April 15 shows us that if we take our dreams out of our minds and into discussion, we might actually be able to start doing some serious planning for the future. What's super cool about Moon trine Neptune is that this will probably mean travel or adventure. This day brings out the adventurer in three zodiac signs. If we're brave enough, we might end up suggesting something very exotic.

Moon trine Neptune has couples planning vacations to Hawaii or Thailand. Places with beautiful blue-green expanses of water attract those in love, and because this is a lunar trine, we tend to romanticize the idea of journeying forth. We feel lucky in love today because we are building a future together, filled with experiences that both parties can't wait to have.

On April 15, three zodiac signs feel luckiest in love:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Holding back on loving expressions has never been your thing. So when you are moved to speak up and say the most gushingly romantic things to your partner, you'll find that this day's transit backs your energy. It brings you luck in love and happiness in the home. You aren't looking for the traps, nor are you seeking out ways to doubt your partner. You are one hundred percent into them, and they are into you.

You are a very imaginative person, Taurus, and you have high hopes and extraordinary dreams. These dreams are not things you want to put on a shelf to gaze at. Your dreams include your romantic partner, and you want to make them occur in your life, which means effort. You and your partner will be brainstorming a way to make some of your dreams come true, and much of this has to do with travel.

You love a good tropical vacation as much as the next person. The idea of kicking back and chilling on a beach with your partner sounds more than ideal. The awesome part about this day is that you'll be making some realistic plans to do just that. With the Moon trine Neptune in the sky and working hard to make your dreams come true, you'll find that this day is one exceptionally lucky day for love.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you relate well to 'travel-oriented' transits that use Jupiter's energy, you are quite adaptable to the vibe of Neptune. You'll find that your desire to travel and explore the world is just as great as it is on any other day, during any other transit. The interesting part is that it will be today that you literally get to work to make the plans for adventure.

You aren't opposed to doing things on your own, but you'll find that the idea of your romantic partner being involved in something like travel really makes your heart sing. You're so used to being alone and doing things on your own that it never occurred to you that you could very easily go somewhere awesome with your partner and actually love it. Holy smokes, yes, Sagittarius, it's time to go places!

This all serves to bring you closer to the person you are in a love relationship with. It shows you that not only is goodness and joy possible in your life, but that you can actually share it with another person. This day feels good. When you feel good, you want to travel, be creative, snuggle, share love, and you'll be doing plenty of that today.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel as though you've gotten over so many things of the past that have kept you back, and now you are totally ready to live your life for the day in the present. The most amazing part about all of this is that during Moon trine Neptune, you'll appreciate your partner even more than usual simply because they'll have been through it all with you. Here you are today, and you are ready to rock.

What you feel ... is peace. That doesn't mean inactivity; mind you, from this place of peace, you'll get new ideas. That's how Moon trine Neptune works for you, Pisces. It inspires you, and so much of your inspiration will have you wanting to know more about places you've never been. With the inspiring help of your romantic partner, you'll take those dreams and make them into realities.

That means you and your partner will be making big plans, and most of those plans will take place somewhere else in the world. For instance, you might have always wanted to visit Fiji or Maine. It's your fantasy, so it's all up to you. What you know is that today makes fantasy become a reality, and when you create this with your partner, you'll know this day as one lucky day, indeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.