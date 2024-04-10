3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Need To Demand Respect In Their Relationships On April 11

Three zodiac signs want to feel more respected in their relationships, so on April 11, they may demand this of their partner. This is our big moment, zodiac signs. This is the day we push aside our fear of speaking up and get right to it. We may have held off on saying a certain something to a certain someone, as in our romantic partner. We're starting to understand that if we don't speak up and say what's really on our minds soon, we may lose our courage and end up feeling repressed and possibly even mad at ourselves for not seizing the moment when it presented itself to us.

That moment is upon us today, as the Moon trine Pluto and the Sun conjunct Mercury pave the way for positive communication and the courage to create it. For three zodiac signs, we've been holding out on expressing ourselves, mainly because we fear rejection—automatically, that spells trouble, as we know in our hearts that we should never have to fear being rejected by the person who supposedly loves us.

The truth is that on April 11, we will discover that the only thing that stands in the way of saying what's on our minds is ourselves. This is the day we come to realize that if 'respect' is at the heart and core of what we want from our mates, then we must learn to respect ourselves enough to be able to speak freely. The respect we demand is two-fold: we want our partners to respect us and our decisions. We want to trust ourselves enough to know that if we demand respect, we will do our best to get it. We're not going to sit this one out.

3 zodiac signs want to feel respected in their relationships on April 11, 2024:

1. Taurus

Phew, Moon trine Pluto and Sun conjunct Mercury are really doing what they came to do today, April 11. You are feeling it big time, Taurus. What this means in your life is that you don't see the point in putting on a certain conversation with a certain person in your life, aka your romantic partner, when it comes down to how you feel about the way they treat you. It's not that they treat you badly, but you're starting to think that maybe they are 'too lazy' when it comes to the perks they are grabbing.

What's going on is that your partner is now so familiar and comfortable with you that they've forgotten how to treat you. It's as if your relationship is now more along the lines of old friends or even siblings. Well, that's not happening—not on your watch. It's one thing to be respected as a sibling, but you're not a sibling! You want them to redirect their ardor towards romance. This casual comfort is disrespectful to you!

Fortunately, you've got Moon trine Pluto and Sun conjunct Mercury on your side. You are going to work this transit all the way home. This is the day you are going to fearlessly confront your romantic partner with the good news: "Hey, love, guess what you'll be doing today? You'll be respecting me." That approach should do the trick, Taurus. If not, we move to Phase Two...

2. Virgo

There is no doubt that you love and absolutely adore the person you are with. So much so that you've proven yourself by cementing the deal in a committed relationship with them. You've come through on holding your end of the bargain. You've shown them the ultimate respect by simply listening to them, being there for them, and loving them fully, with all of your heart.

Sounds like the perfect picture, and yet, during Moon trine Pluto and Sun conjunct Mercury on April 11, you'll see that your partner has slunk into a lazy kind of blasé attitude when it comes to how they show you the same kind of respect and love. In other words, they've just gone soft. They don't have the same kind of 'get up and go' when it comes to respecting your need for love and affection. They don't seem to be thinking about it at all, in fact.

This is where you come to your rescue. You make it known to them that you really want to see your relationship improve and that you are serious about it; this is no joke. They need to look in your eyes and heed the 'soft' warning that you are giving them. This warning tells them that they need to be respected and that they need to be more present in the relationship. This could work out well for you, Virgo. So get up and do your best, as you always do—demand that respect.

3. Sagittarius

You might not have realized that your partner was disrespecting you because you fell into a pattern that had you both acting a certain way without question. What started as a fair exchange of love and respect has now taken on the tones of inequality and disrespect. Your partner clearly has forgotten the core values that made this relationship what it once was, and you want that back. You want the love back; you want the respect back.

During Moon trine Pluto and Sun conjunct Mercury, you can use these influences to grant you the courage to speak up and to be understood fully by your partner. This is a great time for you to say what's on your mind, Sagittarius, as you might not have the nerve tomorrow. This lineup of cosmic transits shows you that you need to change something if you are to get what you want out of the romance you're presently in.

Because the Sun conjuncts Mercury, you've got the gift of gab on your side, meaning you can do this. You can speak up and direct your words with meaning. What you want is respect. You want to be heard, listened to, and paid attention to. You want what you see to start to fade, and you know in your heart that you can get it back if your partner takes you seriously in this matter. Being that this is actually a very good day, you can trust that they will. You'll get the respect you demand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.