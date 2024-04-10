3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Alone Time From April 11 - 13, 2024

On April 11 - 13, 2024 we have a Moon in Gemini. What many people don't know about Gemini and its influence on us when paired with another celestial body is that this zodiac sign inspires and encourages the idea that we need to be alone. While every zodiac sign needs its space and the ability to 'call it' when the time comes, Gemini is a very serious constellation in this case. The way it affects us has to do with social activity and solitary activity.

During this window of time, with the Gemini Moon, we feel a desperate need to pull away from others. This has nothing to do with loneliness or adversity to other people. It is so much more about needing to think things through, seek out clarity, and know where we stand when it comes to certain things in our lives. We will see how the Gemini Moon influences three zodiac signs, specifically. The need to be alone is real, and we will find our personal space.

This Gemini Moon is also tied to Venus. There's a very good chance that our need to be alone has something to do with wanting to sort our relationship out. Or this might be the opportune time for us to contemplate whether or not we are happy with the person we are present with. One thing is for sure: three zodiac signs will be deep in thought during this transit on April 11, 2024.

3 zodiac signs who need alone time from April 11 - 13:

1. Aries

You've got such a busy and involved life that, from a distance, one might envy your ability to be so active and vital. At the same time, you are definitely the person who can shoulder much weight and get so many, many things accomplished. You are also feeling the brunt of that weight, and in all honesty, you'd really enjoy a break or at least some time alone.

Mid-week you crave solitude, which would afford you time to think, contemplate, and connect with all the things that don't require that much thinking. During the Gemini Moon, you'll feel a very strong desire to pull away from the madness of the crowd and sit back with a cup of coffee in some quiet little cafe alone. Ah, the thought of it makes you happy.

Well, the great part is that this is not such a tall order, and you'll be able to carve out a little alone time during the Gemini Moon, so no worries there, Aries. You need this time alone. You need the space, the silence, the 'lack' of people. Even if you love the people in your life — as you do — you'll see that what's really needed right now is the ability to freely pull away from it all, just so that you can regroup and gain your strength and momentum back.

2. Gemini

You fluctuate between being the world's biggest social butterfly and being the person who absolutely must have their own space. Your desire to be alone is absolute. You are not even answering the phone; you are dead serious about what you're doing. You'll resume 'life as it is' when you are ready, but as of this day, during the Gemini Moon, you are really much more interested in doing a whole lot of nothing on your own.

One of the things on your mind at this point is how to proceed with your present relationship. You know that you want to be fully present for your person, but you aren't sure if you wish to commit as of yet. You may end up going for it with all of your being, but before you make any decisions, you need to be alone, on your own, spending time in your head—that's where the good stuff takes place.

You're going to make the most of the Gemini Moon because you are strong enough to define your boundaries. Sometimes, it has to be that way. You know that you need to be alone, so you make it known to others that this is 'your' time and that you're not trying to be rude. You do need your own space. All your friends are supportive of you, so there are no worries there, Gemini. You'll get your alone time.

3. Aquarius

You are not only very used to the need to be alone, but it's part of what makes you 'you.' You are, by nature, a person who enjoys solitude. You've never feared being alone as some do; in fact, you relish it. On April 11, during the Gemini Moon, you'll heed that call as it will be strong, and you will most definitely react as you always do when the need for solitude calls: you'll give in.

This is a highly creative time for you, Aquarius, and you're not about to compromise on this one. You've created your life in such a way that you have structured out the way you work, and you work alone. That's what helps you create masterpieces. Being alone is the only way for you to really shine as a creative being, and your creativity is, without a doubt, stellar.

So, during the Gemini Moon, you'll feel good about yourself as you'll get the time and the alone space to do what you need to do. Whether it's simply for the purpose of thinking things out or if you're planning on writing your magnum opus, it matters not. This is YOUR time, and if you need it and it feels right to you, then you will make it happen. It's good for you to be so self-respecting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.