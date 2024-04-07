5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On April 8, 2024

Three zodiac signs will experience productive horoscopes on April 8, 2024. There are always more ways than one to accomplish something. That's the message and energy on Monday, April 8, 2024. So don't hold yourself back, and don't sabotage your inner creative genius. The inventor of Velcro may not be widely known, but their invention is everywhere today.

To think they were inspired by a burr stuck on their pants during a hike! Of course, five zodiac signs will find more blessings in creativity under this cosmic influence — namely, Cancer, Capricorn, Pisces, Aries, and Leo. But the rest of the zodiac signs are asked to let their inner hustler come out and play, too.

First of all, we have an important astrological event happening on April 8. There will be a Total Solar Eclipse/New Moon in Aries. So don't be surprised if you feel a sudden drop in your vitality in the middle of the day. The message here is not to sweat the small stuff or feel that you are losing just because the pace abates in the middle of the journey. Push through, and you will discover the solar eclipse's blessings as it reveals the real underdogs.

Venus in Aries' relationship with Mercury Retrograde in Aries is also being highlighted here. So, the day may heighten emotions and tempers. Those who can center themselves and not give in to the distractions or instigations around them will emerge as winners. Venus also implores you to activate your charm for problem-solving. Just remember not to lose your sense of self or give ground while you are at this. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 8, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 8, 2024:

1. Cancer

Cancer, you have an important decision ahead of you that will significantly change the course of your life. Don't leave the decision to someone else, though! The cosmic forces are urging you to rise to the challenge, tune into your soul, and take charge of your destiny. It's now or never. You are also encouraged to pay close attention to your dreams at this time. If possible, maintain a dream journal. It will reveal more secrets. However, you may have to decipher some of the metaphorical messages.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Dreamwork

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, sometimes in life, we come across people who say they love us but never actually show it through their actions. You are urged at this time to recognize your true friends from the false ones and not let the selfishness and disregard of the latter influence your self-esteem or how you view yourself. That's the hidden blessing of the Total Solar Eclipse for you on April 8. You are also encouraged to lean into activities that soothe your soul and bring you joy and gratitude. Whether they are something as simple as fairy lights on a tree or a good book that speaks to the wounded child in you and helps it heal, gravitate towards that which will make you whole from within.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Scorpio & Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 2 am

3. Pisces

Pisces, when you show up as a light in the world, you will automatically attract the forces of darkness who would like to snuff you out. Don't let that intimidate you. Cosmos supports you in more ways than one, and you will emerge victorious as long as you maintain healthy boundaries and do what is aligned with your values. You are also encouraged to mend rifts with those who you believe truly wish to heal their relationship with you and are putting in the effort to grow and transform. Let your intuition guide you on this.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Mending rifts

Best time of the day: 2 am & 3 pm

4. Aries

Peer pressure may have an undue impact on you at this time, Aries. But that's the challenge of all challenges for you. If you successfully defeat what is not in your best interest, you will immediately find yourself showered with the cosmos' blessings. After all, you are on your North Node journey at this time. Plus, it's Aries Season all around! Some of you may want to get a full-body check-up, too. Your physical body is intimately tied to your emotional and psychic well-being. So don't procrastinate on this.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Taking care of yourself physically

Best time of the day: 3 pm

5. Leo

Leo, sometimes in life, we come across situations that demand us to turn inward and find answers within. The path forward appears dark and unknowable, yet the intuition's light remains strong. You are urged to do just that on April 8 as the Total Solar Eclipse in Aries impacts the collective. Also, now's the time to add to your knowledge and become more proficient at what you are already good at. Exciting changes and new adventures await on this path!

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Learning something new

Best time of the day: 7 am

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.