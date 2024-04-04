5 Zodiac Signs With The Happiest Horoscopes On April 5, 2024

Find your tribe. That's the message of the day on Friday, April 5, 2024. After all, only you can know who fits that description and who does not resonate with you in your soul.

Five zodiac signs — Capricorn, Cancer, Leo, Gemini, and Pisces — will be luckier at this and have the best horoscopes, but the rest are asked to pay attention to who they surround themselves with, too.

First, on April 5, we have a major astrological transit. Venus will leave Pisces and enter Aries, beginning a new cycle through the zodiac signs. This is both a cause for celebration and caution.

The former is because our collective love language will suddenly shift to the more immediate and expressive, allowing us to quickly find the right people and know if someone is incompatible with us. The latter is because Venus doesn't do so well in Aries, and impulsiveness can lead to some mishaps.

Mars conjunct Saturn in Pisces is also being highlighted as a beneficial energy. So, anytime you make an effort to understand the motivations behind your actions and undertakings, you will win.

Journaling can definitely help with this, especially if you are on the verge of making a big decision, like where to study, who to marry, or something similar.

The above can seem like a no-brainer, but sometimes, we are unaware of deep-rooted biases or conditioned beliefs that drive us. It's time to break free from such forces.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 5, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the happiest horoscopes on April 5, 2024:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Watering plants

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Capricorn, you are strong, capable, and have everything you need to succeed. That's your message for Friday. Don't second-guess yourself. Just move forward and know that everything will fall into place in whichever aspect of life you are currently focused on. Karma has got your back!

If you have a garden at home, you are also encouraged to water your plants while staying mindful. It will help you stay grounded. If you don't, interact with nature. That will do the trick too.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 11 am

Cancer, prepare to have your mind blown. You will emerge victorious on Friday, regardless of who believes in you or not. In fact, some of you will surprise yourself because you have issues with believing in yourself. Now's the time to keep strengthening your sense of self because the cosmic gifts available to you will help you become someone truly significant.

Also, set healthy boundaries on Friday, especially if you find yourself in a group environment where peer pressure often runs unchecked. Not doing so will be detrimental in more ways than one.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Creative activities or singing

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, you are ready to level up. Don't doubt yourself. The cosmic forces have got your back and want you to ignore anyone who tries to get in your way. They will not succeed. In fact, you are primed now to become the example that everyone quotes in the future. As long as you stay focused, you will do just fine.

You are also encouraged to make time for “silly things” on Friday, like playing with slime, singing, or doing something creative. These activities are not silly at all and will significantly enrich your life.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Reading

Best time of the day: 5 am

Gemini, the competition is tough, but you are tougher. That's an encouraging message for you for Friday. As long as you trust in your abilities and your capacity to grow, you will be fine. But if you give in to negative self-talk or self-sabotage, you will make your blessings disappear.

You are also encouraged to read more and add to your knowledge base. It will come in handy in the near future. Plus, who knows? You may just discover your next favorite author!

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Engaging with friends

Best time of the day: 6 am

A lot of times in life, people who are truly geniuses are seen as weirdos who don't know what they are talking about. Pisces, that's your destiny at this time. Don't shrink away from it because it doesn't matter what they say. What matters is what you achieve on the path you are on. In time, everyone will recognize your genius, too.

You are also encouraged to spend time with your true friends and seek emotional support through light-hearted interactions and the general knowing that you are with people who love you. It will do more for you on this journey than anything else you can imagine.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.