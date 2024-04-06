2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On April 7, During The New Moon In Aries

Two zodiac signs will experience abundance on April 7, right before the New Moon perfects with the Sun in Aries.

New Moons are precious times of rebirth in which you are guided to take action toward manifesting the success, abundance, or love that you desire.

The New Moon is celebrated on the eve before it is exact, promising that underneath the darkness of this lunation, you can courageously honor your desires and truth so that nothing stands in between you and greatness.

On Sunday, April 7, the New Moon in Aries is celebrated as a significant turning point in your life, as you are being guided to embrace a new beginning. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and marks the beginning of the astrological new year.

With this new moon not only being in Aries but also representing the first of the new astrological year, the theme of new beginnings is intensified, made even more so by the solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8.

Find the balance between moving with confidence versus ego as you learn that you are worthy to speak and advocate for your truth to manifest abundance in your life. Aries learns through experiences, though, so you may be guided to take action in this new beginning, trusting that more will become clear as you confidently make the choices that resonate with your soul.

The one caveat is that Mercury will be retrograde during this lunation, representing that what you decide to begin a new may be a past dream or idea from the past. Trust in the magic of divine timing and see how everything that has been curated perfectly allows you to choose your most abundant fate.

Horoscopes For The Two Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Abundance On April 7, 2024

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am worthy of a healthy and abundant relationship.

You are ready to declare a brand-new chapter in your romantic relationship. Just don’t waste time second-guessing yourself because you are as ready for this as you can be. Aries energy rules over your romantic sector, which concerns all matters of love, dating, and relationships. While you will always experience a stronger focus on these themes when Aries energy is activated, with the North Node in Aries, all of 2024 will represent a huge shift in this area of your life.

The North Node represents your fate. With the New Moon in Aries on Sunday, April 7, aligning with Chiron as the wounded healer in this fire sign, you are being given a divine opportunity to create newness in your romantic life.

A New Moon is a time to turn the page and begin to write a new story, one that will continue to evolve during the next six months of this lunar cycle. With the North Node here and the Solar Eclipse on April 8, this energy is magnified, which means the one thing to remember is that the choices you’re making now should be vastly different from those you’ve made in the past.

Chiron in Aries signifies that healing is taking place regarding how you approach relationships or how to overcome a challenging period in your current connection. Reflect on what has evolved or healed within yourself and whether or not your relationship or approaches to love align with your healing and growth. This is where your new romantic beginning will come from because when you step into a healthier place within yourself, you also stand to attract the dynamically abundant love you’ve always deserved.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am abundant and successful in my professional life.

The universe is fully supporting you in crafting a completely new and abundant phase of your life. You need to make sure you don’t overlook any opportunities.

Aries energy rules over your house of career, and with the North Node, ruler of your fate, here all year, you are set to find and manifest success in your career college program and improve your reputation.

This New Moon in Aries on Sunday, April 7, is the beginning you’ve been waiting for, but you need to make sure that you’re open to receiving this gift from the universe.

Aries is a zodiac sign that represents boldness, courage, and confidence in taking action in whatever direction you feel called to pursue. With the New Moon in Aries, there is an emotional desire to create something new for yourself.

This pull comes from a deeply emotional place within yourself that you are being urged not to dismiss or overlook. Admit to yourself that you want success and that you deserve the wealth and accolades that go along with it. When you speak to yourself in such a way, you can change the decisions that you make in your life and your ability to observe important catalyst moments.

The New Moon in Aries in your house of career is supercharged, representing that you may be returning to a career, heading back to college, or making an important change in the direction of your personal life. This new moon is even more powerful because of the current series of eclipses that will occur here through early 2025.

There is no need to rush or feel pressure, but just the awareness that what you begin now will take a bit of time to come to fruition genuinely. You are worthy and deserving of having a career you are in love with because you feel it connects deeply to your purpose. You must just listen to yourself and allow yourself to see the divine shifts the universe has in store to bring you all you have ever wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.