How Luck & Love Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 6, 2024

April 6 shows us that we're in luck when it comes to love, friendship, and family matters. We've got a positive Venus transit that brings in Pluto as the Moon aligns with Jupiter. Together, these events work to bring peace and harmony into our lives, although, with Pluto in the mix, the main objective here is to bring that peace through change.

This is the kind of day that makes us wonder if we really want to 'do all that work' to restore or maintain the health of our romantic relationships. What is the alternative? April 6 brings us a series of transits that let us know that this isn't going to be easy but that if we accept the fact that we need to change and work with our partners, the results will be epic.

So, what brings about good fortune on this day is how we, ourselves, take to the idea of change and what we do about it. Jupiter is no slouch when it comes to gaining traction. That's exactly what we'll be doing as soon as we see that the work needed to improve our lot is worth every minute. Sure, we might have to roll up our sleeves and do a little extra to show the one we love that we love them on this day. It's going to feel spectacular to know that, yes, we can do it.

Here's how luck and love improve on April 6 for 3 zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is it. This is the big day, Aries, and whether you're ready for it or not, you're about to experience something huge in your romance. On April 6, 2024, your partner will use the energy made available through the Venus-Pluto-Jupiter transit. This could be the day they ask you an important question that could alter the way you look at your relationship with them.

Are you ready to answer this question, Aries? You might be. You might have been waiting on it for a while, too, and you know what that question is. There are so many things to consider before answering it, and this day may have you giggling at all that's going on. When Venus, Pluto, and Jupiter come together on your behalf, you know it's no 'small potatoes' event.

On this day, you will conclude that they've asked the right question, and you're about to give the right answer. You want this relationship to advance, and for it to do so, you both have to be on the same mind track. What occurs on this day for you, Aries shows you that you are most definitely the 'rightest' person for you. It's all good in Aries Town on April 6.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The change you started is the change you are now starting to see take shape on this day, April 6, 2024. You've got this transformative energy working with you in the form of a Pluto transit that just so happens to be heavily influenced by Venus and Jupiter. What that spells for you on this day, Scorpio, is a success. You put your mind to changing something for the good within the context of your relationship, and it's working.

You'll see that your communication style seems to be softer, and lo and behold, that works for you. You never thought you'd see the day when you'd approach your partner with a different kind of attitude. It seems that you are very capable of being 'soft' and yielding when you want to be. In the past, you believed that you always had to be aggressive, and that's what you're changing up on this day.

What your partner gets to see is that this love of yours is a flux condition. It always changes, which means it always has a chance to grow and blossom. During the Venus-Pluto-Jupiter passage, you'll see that with a little extra effort, the two of you can reach new plateaus in your relationship, and that will inspire you to continue on and on.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's time to do what you said you were going to do: talk with your partner about where you'd like to see this relationship heading and what their thoughts on the two of you being together really are. While there's nothing wrong with what you have right now, you'll find that on April 6, you'll both feel very comfortable with the idea of going over what needs to stay and what needs to go.

During this Venus-Pluto-Jupiter transit, the powers definitely back you up, and the positive energy is palpable. You are opportunist enough to meet this energy and use it to your advantage, and your advantage is their advantage as you really plan on doing this together. April 6 is a lucky day for you as it has you backing up your words with courage and love.

While you have always done things according to their own rules, you might feel as though you are now grateful that your partner is strong enough to suggest certain 'new rules' to you, as you feel relieved by their presence. It's nice for you to be able to step away from your self-imposed role as 'boss.' For this reason alone, you feel great about how things are going in your romance. It's nice to take a break and let your partner take over, at least for a while.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.