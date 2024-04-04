3 Zodiac Signs See Relationships Change On April 5, 2024

Between this day's transits of Venus in Aries and Sun conjunct Node, we will see a few relationships turn around for the better, and for the sole reason that something here had to change. This could be among friends, family members, or romantic partners. What we know for sure is that during Sun conjunct Node, we're not going backward. We must press on, and we must follow our hearts.

It will be with our hearts that we find what we need in the relationships we are actively changing. Node energy has a way of bringing out the deepest truth within us, and with the Sun in conjunction with this energy, it's as if the universe itself is showing us the way. This 'way' has us redefining one particular relationship in our lives, if not several. But on this day, we're concentrating on the one we have in mind.

Three zodiac signs will step forward. With love in our hearts, we will let the other person in the relationship know that we aren't here to be taken advantage of, nor are we going to accept a relationship that has no boundaries.

So much of what this transit represents in our lives is peace, freedom, and the desire to continue with the relationships we've forged — as long as the understanding of respect is there, set solid.

Three zodiac signs see relationships change on April 5, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Patience just happens to be one of your supreme virtues. While others might not guess this about you, you've certainly shown your romantic partner that you have the stomach to put up with more than another person might be able to do. This, of course, refers to how much you can take when it comes to your partner and their negative behavior. You are patient, but you are not superhuman. You can only take just so much before you snap.

You will SNAP during Sun conjunct Node because you are starting to feel your partner is taking advantage of your superhuman patience. On April 5, you will step up to the plate and let them know that you are at the end of your rope and that if they want this relationship to last, they will have to change their ways.

You're not the person who wants to change a person. You're not here to save someone, nor to 'show them a better way.' You expect people to take care of their selves, and you don't want to have to be the babysitter for your romantic partner. They have started to become very lazy around you, and that means they are letting you carry their load, but during Sun conjunct Node, that will not do. Changes must take place, and they must go into effect now.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been working on a whole new you, and it's taking you a good long time to get used to the idea that you really don't want to go backward. You want to progress and become the excellent 'you' that you have in mind. The last thing you need, at this point, is for your romantic partner to enable the old habits that took you down in the first place. You're trying hard to change. You need the support of your loved one, and they seem to be a little late to the game.

During the transit of Sun conjunct Node, you'll notice that your patience is thin. You aren't sure you want to play this game anymore, meaning you are tired of your partner thinking it's cute to go over the past while introducing old ideas back into your new world of transformation. You could almost be under the impression that they are consciously trying to thwart you, and the more you think about it, the angrier you get.

That is why you need to grab hold of the energy that comes with the Sun conjunct Node and use it to heal your life and progress at your own pace. Set the example of what good it does when change takes place. Your partner will follow suit if they see how well you're doing, as they don't want to be left behind. Be the example of change and carry on, Leo. Carry on.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There have been times in your life when you didn't think you could change your relationship and you were destined for the same old same old for the rest of your life. Then it dawned on you: you can change if you find the inspiration and believe it can work. If you have a goal to reach, then everything changes in your world, Capricorn, so the kicker here is that you have to have something to believe in.

During Sun conjunct Node, it's quite easy to see that your romantic relationship is worth fighting for, even if, in the past, you came close to giving up on it. You almost gave up on it because things were different back then, but now, on April 5, you and your partner have worked through so many problems that you feel you've got a clean slate. This is the perfect time to bring up the idea of positive change.

You have the rest of your lives together, and you want to look forward to this. You've realized that if you've come this far, you're doing well, but you aren't content to just 'do well. ' You need to know that what you have is extraordinary and inspiring. This is the goal now. You both still feel the love, so why not go for true happiness? Sounds like a plan, Capricorn. Good luck with your transformation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.