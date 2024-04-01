A Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 2, 2024

We have a Quarter Moon, zodiac signs. A few things seem to be happening this week, and your tarot card reading for April 2, 2024, is here to help each zodiac sign in astrology sort their thoughts and ideas out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 02, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Stay grounded in the things you do. It takes time and commitment to be the best version of yourself. For that reason, this tarot card indicates that you ought to make a firm commitment to trying each day to build into your life through reading, writing and listening to the ideas of thought leaders.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You don't always have to be in control. Sometimes, it's good to allow others to take the lead. You can learn from their leadership style. You may gain insight and knowledge about how they do things and then them with me.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Denial is powerful. It can hold you back from seeing what's right before your eyes. Today have an accountability partner, friend or family member see the problems with your friendship choices. This is a neighboring friendship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is good. Today is the day for optimism and positive mental attitude. No matter what happens do what you feel your heart must do. You'll soon find your person.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

It's time to pay closer attention to the rules and how things are done. You may not like a certain way something has been done. Your determination to make a change can be all the motivation and drive you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to choose. The world is filled with distractions that promise easy fixes. But it requires discipline on your part not to be persuaded. You will want to double down on your efforts to have it behind you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Don't be double-minded, Libra. You know what it is you stand for and what you want. Don't try to fit in just because everyone else is doing something. Be sure that what you say yes to is a yes you truthfully want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Change is good. Be open to hearing what others have to say. By listening to what people around you say, you can make educated decisions for yourself and others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's always best to believe in yourself, and the things you value, even in the face of adversity. When you trust yourself the whole world could waiver, but you will stand strong because of your beliefs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

The first step of gratitude is counting your blessings. Think about all the things you are thankful for and make a list. Keep adding to it and tell the universe you trust it's decision-making for your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It takes time to know if the person you're dating is truly marriage material. They may be wonderful right now, but it's always best to vet them out. Plan a couple's double date with you and your best friend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Things do get better. They may not appear that way right now, but you will see that they do become better each day. You grow wiser and more determined. You learn from your mistakes and find a way to pull things through .

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.