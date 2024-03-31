2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On April 1, During The Capricorn Moon

The more positive you feel, the more abundance you will attract. This isn't to gaslight yourself into believing matters are better than they are but to realize that whatever you invest your energy into will grow. It's important to pause even in moments that may seem more challenging and affirm all that is good, joyful and abundant in your life because this is what will help you create a life of full abundance.

On Monday, April 1, Mercury begins its retrograde in Aries, which can sometimes create a slowness in your life. This will be tempered, though, by the Moon in Capricorn aligning with Jupiter in Taurus, giving you a better perspective of events and helping you look for the purpose.

The Moon governs your emotions and feelings. Jupiter brings positivity, luck and abundance helping you to expand beyond what you may need to redo during this Mercury retrograde and helping you see that everything in life is truly occurring and coming together for your greater good.

These two zodiac signs experience abundance during the Moon in Capricorn starting April 1:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Abundance Affirmation: I am empowered to create an abundant and expansive life.

Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck, has been in your zodiac sign of Taurus since 2023, helping you to find the hidden gold within your inner self and open to a bigger plan for your life than you previously had pictured. As Jupiter moves through the final degrees of Taurus as it prepares to enter Gemini in May 2024, the energy is intensified as you see the resolution and fruition of what this time was supposed to represent to you as you've been stretched beyond any previous limits.

On Monday, April 1, as Jupiter in Taurus aligns with the Capricorn Moon, it carries a magnified energy of abundance and luck as Capricorn governs these themes within your life. With the Moon in Capricorn, you should be feeling more positive about the choices you've made in your life, where you currently are, and even about taking new risks and opportunities. Although Capricorn is a grounded earth sign, much like yourself, it still encourages you to take a leap of faith to manifest the abundance you desire — it's just that you also need to make sure you are building a solid foundation first.

To use the energy of the Capricorn Moon aligning with Jupiter in Taurus to the fullest, make sure that any new opportunities, risks, or adventures that you're seeking are those you are doing the leg work to set up with the most abundant foundation. Mercury retrograde will be in Aries, giving you the space to focus more on the dreams or intuitive hits you've previously dismissed, confirming that you already have it within yourself to create all you seek; you just need to focus on setting yourself up for the success and abundance you seek.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Abundance Affirmation: My health is my greatest wealth.

Your health isn't just about eating right and drinking enough water—it's about how you prioritize your well-being and pursuit of happiness. Feeling like your best self doesn't just happen. It is the product of knowing what you are worth, practicing healthy boundaries, and knowing that you deserve a life filled with peace and abundance.

On Monday, April 1, the Capricorn Moon in your house of self-worth will align with Jupiter in Taurus, which has been moving through your sector of well-being, boundaries, and determination since 2023. This is a profound opportunity for you to feel more deserving of the life that you want to live, which will also allow you to put in place anything you need to make it happen. Perhaps you do need to schedule an appointment with a doctor or counselor. You might just need to create a better balance between getting outside and having some alone time in nature. You might also be called to better prioritize your well-being and happiness in terms of those you surround yourself with and in your workplace.

As much as financial success matters, in order to achieve the abundance you seek, you need to start from the ground up. Reflect on how you feel when you are at work or spending time with certain friends or family. Ultimately, you should be energized and inspired by the relationships and situations in your life so that you can continue to feel worthy and confident to manifest all you desire. Use this energy to feel more positive about the choices you've made up to this point. Also, continue to prioritize yourself because when you feel like your best self, you can attract what is a part of you living your best life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.