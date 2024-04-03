5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On April 4, 2024

Teamwork can make the dream work, but the energy on Thursday, April 4, 2024, is more about going at things solo and taking the stage with confidence. Are you up for it? Don't self-sabotage. Now's the time to break the shackles of fear and live true to yourself. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this message — namely, Capricorn, Virgo, Leo, Pisces, and Aries. However, the rest of the signs require careful attention, too.

Juno Retrograde in Virgo's relationship with Pluto in Aquarius is the first thing we need to consider on this day. It reminds us that committing to a toxic path because we believe it will lead us to extraordinary success is a false belief. Challenges are challenging. Toxic is toxic. Know the difference between the two, and don't commit to the wrong path. Your blessings will always lie elsewhere.

Moon in Aquarius is also highlighted as a benefactor. So be your true self even if it's labeled as “eccentric.” Honestly, what is eccentric to one group of people may be the most natural thing to another. Aquarius energy often confounds people by being ahead of its time.

Sun conjunct North Node in Aries is the last energy to consider for Thursday. No matter how slow or fast you go, never lose sight of the true goals. Distractions can often crop up as shiny fool's gold. Let them go and keep moving forward. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 4, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on April 4, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, the energy on this day urges you to go slow. Don't look at other people and feel as if you are being left behind or not doing as much as you should. Those beliefs will sabotage you at this time and prevent you from seizing your blessings.

You are also encouraged to think more deeply about what you truly wish to accomplish in life and just give yourself space to think. Doing nothing can feel anxiety-inducing if you subconsciously believe that it's a waste of time, but that's the only way you will be able to hear your soul's voice truly.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Nothing

Best time of the day: 5 - 7 pm

2. Virgo

Virgo, you have two paths ahead of you and two choices. One path will lead you to feeling fulfilled in your soul. The other will appease your family and the “general public,” allowing you to benefit from the comfort of conformity and community. Each path can lead to good experiences, challenges, and toxic things. You need to choose what is right for you, and your blessings will unfold accordingly.

If you feel called to, purge the emotional wounds that are still lingering within you. Even if it takes you many months or years to accomplish, it will enable you to enjoy your blessings truly.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Emotional purging

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

3. Leo

Leo, the path ahead may not be well-mapped, but that's what makes you the star of the show. You are the pioneer, creating a way for others. Did you think Aries was the only sign capable of doing that? The answer is no. You can, too. That's your cosmic gift on Thursday.

You are also encouraged to work on your focus and concentration. They will help you conquer your goals and emerge strong. Who knows? You may have your insignia and motto later in life, much like the houses in Game of Thrones.



Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Strengthening focus

Best time of the day: 10 am

4. Pisces

Mercury Retrograde may be raging in the background, Pisces, but Thursday's energy urges you to take a chance on yourself and move fast. Despite the hassles and snags, you will gain the upper hand if you can do so right now. So let the dominoes fall!

Also, make time for your best friends and favorite acquaintances. Your heart needs to feel loved and uplifted, and friends are perfect for doing so. Who knows? You may just make some core memories!

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Playing with friends

Best time of the day: 11 am

5. Aries

Aries, you may be the captain of your own ship, but Thursday's energy urges you to be mindful of your surroundings, too. If you don't, someone may steal your blessings from right under your nose. Mercury Retrograde (in Aries) is definitely not the time to be easy-going and distracted.

If possible, wake up early on Thursday and meditate. You will feel much stronger if you are able to begin your day productively (and with positivity) while the rest of the world is still asleep.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Waking up early

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.