One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On March 30, 2024

Happy Saturday, zodiac signs! Another day, another tarot card reading for you to glance into what could happen on March 30, 2024. Here is a single tarot card pulled with your sign in mind.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

This card symbolizes new beginnings and taking risks guided by your intuition. Is there anything you've pondered doing, but maybe fear or even logic got in the way? This card may be the sign you need.

Sometimes, the pursuit of dreams, before you are met with their manifestation, can seem foolish because you are reaching for something that is not yet present. Do not be discouraged, however. You may find inspiration by looking at past people who've accomplished great things from nothing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Anywhere worth getting often takes a journey. Do not be discouraged if your reality isn't what you dream of. Press on in determination, and instead of being intimidated by the long way to go, look how far you've already come. The first step for you might even be envisioning what you would like to work toward. You've got this, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Do you feel trapped by things greater than yourself, Gemini? This card signifies feeling restricted or backed into a corner. However, upon further analysis, a confinement a person has the power to take themselves out of.

Open your eyes to see what power you have over your situation, even if it is just your mindset. You have the power to create a greater, better life, Gemini! It's time to see where it is. You can find a breakthrough despite any thoughts or feelings that tell you otherwise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There is a reason that the windshield is greater than the rearview mirror, Cancer. This card signifies the past may be knocking on your door to haunt you about one thing or another. However, the past cannot be changed, and there is freedom in forgiveness and acceptance.

Forgive yourself for doing the best you can with what you know at the current time, forgive yourself and others for being human, and forgive people who may hurt you. Yes, it is easier said than done, but it is possible. Press toward the future in light, Cancer! The best is yet to come.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Like many things in life, feelings, and inspiration come in waves. Whether you feel like a river or an arid land, act with what your body tells you. Is it time to jolt down ideas or put creative ideas into action? Or are you due for well-deserved rest? Either way, there is purpose and productivity during this time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Balance is key, Virgo. This card emphasizes the importance of treating everything and others with fairness, truth and respect for your own sake! It can be easy to operate off of familiar ways or act as you feel, but there is power in acting more like your highest self, even before the feelings follow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

If not already, a sense of peace, harmony, and balance is coming your way. You have worked long and hard, and it's taken time to get where you are now. Remember, no effort is in vain, and you shall reap the fruits you sow. You got this, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

There is freedom in fresh starts. Good news for you: each day is a chance to begin again! Despite the cycles or feelings you may feel trapped in, you can walk towards greater and better things today. Your effort can and will break the chains you've been lugging around.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You may feel something is missing on an emotional or spiritual level. This cup signifies that instead of waiting for something mysteriously to change, you should take matters into your own hands. Take action in one way or another, whether working to improve a situation or walking away entirely to new horizons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You don't have to have a lot; just care for what you have. There is power in stewarding the small; a farmer may begin with just a few seeds, but eventually, he or she will end up with an abundant harvest. And that is precisely what this card signifies: feminine energy, leaning into prosperity, and showing up responsibly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Hard work always pays off, Aquarius! This card signifies success and recognition, reminding you that showing up well will lead to great accomplishments. In due time, you will receive the honor you deserve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You have all the necessary resources to create your dream life, Pisces! This card encourages your talents and abilities, especially to work for something better. Support your skills and strengths, and if you feel led to do so, maybe even build a better future with them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.