3 Zodiac Signs Tell Their Crush How They Feel On April 4, 2024

We have the extra booster shot of Jupiter energy with us on April 4, urging us to tell a crush how we feel.

What we need to be open and honest is confidence and just plain 'nerve' because we are about to do the unthinkable, revealing to our crush how we feel about them.

It's all happening because we have Venus in Aries at our backs, nudging us along.

If we were hesitant to come out with it for fear of being rejected, laughed at, or even accepted, we now know that time is of the essence and how our paramour will react. All we know is that we have to try because if we don't, things will happen. We may blow our big moment of perfect timing.

What three zodiac signs will you realize? It's April; it's spring. If we're going to have the Summer romance that we've all been dreaming about, then we will have to do something to make the person know that they are the person we want to have that amazing experience with.

We can do this! While it may feel scary at first, we who will confess our love on this day will feel the power of confidence come to us as Venus in Aries pushes on onward.

Three zodiac signs tell their crush how they feel on April 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Nothing says "I love you" like Venus in Aries. How this works in your life is that you'll be taking this transit to heart and working it over to the person you've been crushing on for a while. You are fearless because you don't see the point in holding back on April 4. With Venus in Aries, it's a whole new ballgame. This transit gives you all the power and love you'll ever need. Now, to approach that particular person... oh boy, oh boy, oh boy.

You've had your eye on this one person for a long time now, and it's not as if you aren't in their vision; you are. What you want is to be more than in their vision. However, you want to be a part of their life, and you know you can do this as they happen to be single. You kinda sort of feel as though they like you, too. Well, it's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it. So it might as well be you, Taurus—time to crank up the suave and hit 'em in the heart.

You don't pick lost causes, even though you have in the past. The person who grabs your attention right now is, in your opinion, the best you'll ever get now. It's all about actually getting them. You know you can do it. You know it has to start by simply telling them how you feel. You can wrap those words up in velvet and present them on a silver platter. You are not without your seductive and skillful romantic approach. You've got this, Taurus.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Now and then, you get this bolt of courage. On April 4, we'll call that bolt 'Venus in Aries.' Here, you have a day that takes you out of your comfort zone and right into the totally uncomfortable space that has you telling the person you've had a major crush on that you do, indeed, have a major crush on them. For you, it's now or never, as you know yourself very well. You have days when you can conquer the world, and then there are days when you can hardly get out of bed.

This is, fortunately, a 'conquer the world' kind of day, as it's hard to avoid this kind of feeling when you've got the monster transit of Venus in Aries above you. Love is the purpose of this day.

With Aries at-bat, you know that you'll hit a home run. You KNOW IT, Cancer, and that is why you feel bold, brave, and ready just to DO IT. March yourself on over to that person and say what it is you have got to say.

First of all, having a crush on someone shocks the system. Not only do crushes come as a surprise, but they thrill us and make us feel we should 'do' something about them. Sometimes, we do, and sometimes, we just let them become fantasies.

On April 4, you will use Venus in Aries to your advantage and make your crush into your partner. It just works out that way for you, Cancer, and good for you, soldier!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've got a mad crush on someone, and it may be someone at work. This creates a very teasing atmosphere as you see this person almost every day, in passing. The more you see each other, the more you both start to think that maybe there's 'something there.' Water cooler talk can be fun, especially if you are personally getting a secret thrill out of it.

This might be the day you take your words out of innuendo and into confession time, as Venus in Aries isn't about beating around the bush. This is the day to say what's on your mind in the world of love and crushes, and you, being a Capricorn, were both with that kind of nerve. Yes, it makes you vulnerable, but so what? You won't know if you don't ask, and this is the day you ask that water cooler love of yours if they like you, too.

Don't be surprised if they are taken aback at first. You've just caught them off guard, and they might still be playing around and flirting. That doesn't mean they aren't interested. You may be the one to make the first move. That doesn't mean they won't join you, as it seems they most definitely will. Mind you, they are experiencing Venus in Aries, too, so this day looks like a winner.

