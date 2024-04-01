2 Zodiac Signs Exceed Their Expectations On April 2, 2024

On April 2, three zodiac signs are looking at an interesting day where the lessons come fast and furious. While these lessons may have us all waking up to some new and amazing form of knowledge, what we may have to go through to 'get there' could take a toll on us, but we won't let that happen.

That's not to say there's anything to worry about, as there isn't. What we're looking at is the promise of immense learning. As it goes with great lessons, they rarely occur without a hard learning curve.

What we've got to work with on is a lunar alignment with Saturn, which could seriously show us 'the hard way' that what we expect may not come to us that easily. This is a very 'educational' topic; it is the kind of day that people have school tests they hope to pass.

This is one of those days when three zodiac signs try their best to grasp some new information, hoping to be able to use it further down the road.

What makes this a big day for these zodiac signs is all about expectation versus results. While there's a very good chance we'll find that we excel and exceed our expectations on this day, we won't be able to escape the difficulties that surround the road that takes us there.

What we can and will feel by the end of this day, April 2, is pride. We did it. We could go through whatever boot camp there was to get to where we were on this day. To the future!

Three zodiac signs who exceed their expectations on April 2, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

So far, so ... meh. OK, so April hasn't done much for you so far. You, being you, always want a guarantee that things will work out. You're forgetting that it's only April 2. If your dreams haven't come true yet, there's still the rest of the month for that. Hang tight and trust that just because this day seems 'off,' you still have time to walk into the light ... and you will.

The truth is, you're up against this Moon/Saturn transit, and that's never easy for a Virgo like yourself. What you might see happening on this day is a noticeable resistance to your ideas, coming from people you totally expected would see things your way and do things according to how you planned them. While you're not looking to be totally in control, you may tap into that side of yourself on this day that has you feeling rather ...rigid. Rigidity is the Moon/Saturn transit in action, and inflexibility is part of the plan.

What you can work on to make it better: They say that rigidity is the child of perfectionism and control. If you can understand that this day requires you to find a comfortable space within what you understand right now to be highly uncomfortable, then you will beat the odds.

What's required of you is both patience and the idea of giving yourself a break. If you put too much expectation on someone else, you give them all the power to devastate you. Take back your power and know that all good things happen at their respective times. You will win this one, Virgo ... just relax into it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's any sign that doesn't like to be told what to do, it's definitely you, Scorpio. During the Moon/Saturn transit, you'll find that you are up against a big 'no.' What's going on? Did you not do the right thing, and now you're somehow paying the price for that mistake? Actually, Scorpio, no. You did all the right things, and you did them well. Don't take responsibility for errors that you did not make.

What you've got going on is a lot of bossy Saturn energy getting in your way, and it's reaching the people who are in charge of saying 'yes' or 'no.' That they tell you 'no' on this day means they are throwing their weight around. Unfortunately, you're the one who gets crushed beneath the power of their decision. However, ask yourself: is this really all that serious? What you may discover is that this day is about power tripping, and it seems that you have been played.

Before you end up driving yourself up the wall over something you cannot control, take a step back and ask yourself if this really is as 'tragic' as you're making it because there's a very good chance that you are merely disappointed in the timing of it all rather than in the actual event itself. Saturn's massive influence can be worked for the good, you know. You can take this day and flip it to your favor if you stand tall and know that this is just a temporary thing and will, indeed, pass.

