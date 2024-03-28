2 Zodiac Signs Experience Beautiful Abundance On March 29, 2024

Your dreams aren’t random but connected to the spiritual guidance you receive from the universe. Whether you wake up with an incredible idea or daydream about a new career, this imaginative, creative part of yourself is forever trying to help you tune into your greater purpose so you can attract a life of abundance.

On Friday, March 29, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio will align with Neptune in Pisces, increasing your ability to not only dream and tap into your intuition but also to help you use your imagination to plan a path of abundance.

The Waning Gibbous Moon represents a time for learning and sharing with others. While in Scorpio, it helps you to dig deep and reveal what has been hidden below the surface of your subconscious, allowing you to learn from your intuition.

At the same time, Neptune in Pisces creates the powerful ability to believe whatever you dream can be manifested into reality genuinely.

Make a conscious choice to validate your dreams and imagination today. Allow yourself not to dismiss an idea simply because you can’t yet figure out how to bring it into reality.

As you learn to hold space for your intuition, you will also be gifted with a more profound sense of creativity, helping you to make extraordinary progress in attracting and maintaining a life of abundance.

On March 29, two zodiac signs experience beautiful abundance:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am determined to create the abundant life of my dreams.

The Waning Gibbous Scorpio Moon is moving through your house of financial wealth and self-worth. This is a powerful time to reflect on what you’ve learned about the life and abundance you deserve and to ensure that you are moving in alignment with that knowledge.

The universe will always guide you through lessons to ensure you know you are worthy of wealth and abundance before gifting you with opportunities to level up in your life. You are more than ready for what you dream of. This is a great chance to make sure you’re still not accepting anything at the bare minimum, which will open space for greater abundance to start flowing in.

Scorpio helps you really understand your feelings about wealth, not just from a material standpoint but also a spiritual one. Knowing you are worthy of financial abundance doesn’t make you money-hungry. Instead, it radiates energy that you deserve nothing but the best in life. As the Scorpio Moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces, you are guided to reflect on your worthiness and all the facets of life that make you feel your best—so you can live your best life.

Pisces energy helps you be determined, practice healthy boundaries, and prioritize yourself with greater commitment. While Neptune in Pisces enables you to envision the best possible outcome, it is also strengthened by Saturn in Pisces, helping you to validate the dreams you have and the practical actions to make them a reality.

Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself under this energy, put some boundaries in place, or even ask for what it is you deserve. While there may be unexpected financial windfalls, a large part of your wealth will be built on moving from a place of knowing precisely what it is you deserve from life.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Abundance Affirmation: I have everything I need to manifest abundance and wealth.

There is magic surrounding you today as the Scorpio Moon in your house of abundance aligns with Neptune in your sign of Pisces. This alignment helps you see that everything you need already resides within yourself.

Knowing that you are fully capable of creating the life you dream of is often something you must learn on your journey. Instead of thinking that you need to outsource or get constant validation or guidance from others, this energy can help you see that no one knows how to attract the abundance you seek more than you.

When you can see that you lack nothing, not only can you practice greater confidence in making decisions and seizing opportunities, but you also change your vibration. Outsourcing to others or striving for approval or affirmations creates an energy that you don’t think you are enough as you are. When you can believe in your dreams and your unique way of doing things, then you also start to send out the vibration of abundance, which is always what will help you attract more.

The Waning Gibbous Scorpio Moon in your house of abundance will bring up opportunities for career, travel, education, or spirituality. As it connects to Neptune in Pisces, it is helping to remind you that you aren’t responsible for manifesting anyone else’s dreams but your own.

Not that you may not enlist help, but you will understand that the reason you’ve been given the dreams you have is because that is the path meant for you. When you fully believe in yourself and your ability to manifest a life full of abundance and wealth, you also will realize that was all you ever needed to achieve the success you dream of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.