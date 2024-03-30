5 Zodiac Signs With The Funnest Horoscopes On March 31, 2024

Collect the puzzle pieces on Sunday, but set things into motion another day. That's the message on March 31, 2024 for everyone. The time is not yet right for big moves. Not just because Mercury Retrograde is about to begin on April 1 but also because it's the last day of the month! Don't you want to celebrate? Five zodiac signs will definitely have the best horoscopes on this day — namely, Aquarius, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, and Virgo. The rest can look forward to good times, too!

Firstly, we have an important astrology transit happening on this day: Vesta will move out of Gemini and enter Cancer. So, the collective will definitely lean more towards honoring their loyalties and standing by those they hold dear. Isn't it wonderful that we celebrate a few holidays on the same day? Mars in Pisces is the secondary benefactor here, and it's reminding us not to let the world dull our inner light and colors. If someone has actively chosen to be gray, that's their choice. You can be as colorful and eccentric as you please as you live, laugh, and love.

Sun in Aries urges us to use energy on this day to set new intentions for the future. Who do you want to be? What do you want to contribute? It's time to ask yourself and find out. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 31, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 31, 2024:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Reading books

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am/pm

Whatever you set your sights on, Aquarius, will be yours. That's your gift for Sunday. So, go outside and embrace joy. Do what's right for you and lift your spirits. Whether that's engaging with friends, taking part in a communal egg hunt, or distributing sweets to your neighbors, do what feels right to you.

You are also encouraged to read more books at this time. More knowledge will only add to your confidence and sharpen your focus, helping you reach your goals faster.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Listening

Best time of the day: 2 am

On Sunday, Cancer, hold close to what is dear to you. You don't need to socialize if you don't wish to, but do hold close to what is dear. That's where you will find your blessings. If you feel called to, light a candle (or a tealight) to express your feelings to the ether—silently or otherwise.

You are also encouraged to listen more than speak. That's how you will forge the connections you truly desire and nurture the ones you hold close to. Let that be your gift to those you love.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Scorpio, there are more opportunities around you than you know. That's your gift from the cosmos on Sunday. All you need to do is let go of your fears and truly look around. You will be surprised to learn that the universe has been conspiring to bring all this to you at just the right time.

You are also encouraged to live true to yourself. Your needs matter, and your well-being is important. Anyone who says otherwise is not the right person to be around. Let your intuition lead you away from them.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 3 am

Leo, if you feel the need to go into introvert mode on Sunday, do it. Your inner child and creative spirit will emerge when you do, astonishing you with what comes forth from that freedom. Let that be the cosmic forces' gift to you.

You are also encouraged to do right by yourself, whatever that means specifically for you. Love who you love, pursue the career you wish to pursue and do what makes you happy. It's not selfish to live life. You know what real selfishness looks like.

5. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Creative crafts

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Virgo, if you could do anything in the world without fear of judgment or failure, what would you do? Think about this on Sunday. That's your cosmic gift from the universe. If you can focus on what you want, the universe will bring it to you — or help you find it.

You are also encouraged to unleash your creative side and engage with craft supplies today. Let yourself create something that speaks to you, whether that's sweet goodies, painted eggs, or something else. You do you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.