Let's face it: when we are in the mood for love and romance, we don't want to mess around with a Venus transit that has us judging or doubting ourselves during the process. When we have one such transit, like ... Moon square Venus, which comes around on this day, March 31, 2024, we already know in advance that at least two zodiac signs are not going to make the best of it, as this day definitely comes with its 'romantic' challenges.

That's not to say we won't rise above the odds — we will, most definitely, but getting to that place will be the test. For these two zodiac signs, patience is not a built-in virtue.

So, the real test of this day is about waiting, trusting that things will work out — especially if the 'topic of the day' is love, and realizing that some things take time and that this is the season for misfired communications.

We have the oncoming approach of Mercury in retrograde on April 1.

For the two zodiac signs that might misinterpret the cues on this day, we don't have to worry too much. If we can get a hold of what is really going on and try to understand that when Moon square Venus is in the sky, 'instant gratification' is not a part of the daily schedule.

It's OK. We may even learn a lesson or two. We will find many avenues for learning, and being that these two zodiac signs are right up there with the smarties, no doubt, this day will show us a few 'new tricks.'

These 2 zodiac signs learn a valuable life lesson on March 31, the day before Mercury retrograde starts:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The only thing that really stands in your way on this day, March 31, is that you expect something to happen that has no intention of happening. You may even be counting on it. So when 'it' doesn't happen, you'll find a thousand and one reasons to feel bad about it. This shows that you're the one driving this train, which also implies that you could stop it just as easily. Perhaps this day is about getting something out of your system.

During Moon square Venus, you may be faced with a dilemma. Get out of your way, or hang around and mope over things you cannot control. What you don't want to do is make it worse for yourself, especially when there's no need to. If you can separate the idea that you've just received some disappointing news from the idea that it's nothing you can't get over very quickly — if you put your mind to it — then all will work out well for you.

What you need to do, Virgo, is get realistic about your expectations. You've been down this road before. You should know by now that the better road to take is the one where, whatever the result is, you can deal with it, as you've dealt with so much already. You are always so much stronger than your problems, and this day only gives you one more chance to prove it. Let the lesson stick this time, Virgo. You are bigger and stronger than your temporary problems.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This day has you jumping to conclusions a little fast, and that makes you come across as quick-tempered and impulsive. This also shows the person you are romantically tied to that you are rash and impatient, and that might not be the impression you want to give off on March 31, 2024. Being that you have the transit of Moon square Venus there to help you find reasons to feel 'bad,' you might want to back away and take a moment to figure out why you feel so badly and ask yourself, is it really worth it?

What's going on during this last day of the month is that you are going to misinterpret something your romantic partner told you in jest, and you won't be taking the joke too lightly. You may even want to defend yourself, but the truth of the matter is that they were so obvious in the fact that they were joking. You may catch them off guard if you overreact to their joke with hostility or defensiveness.

You can absolutely take a beat and press pause. This means that you need to understand that this isn't the right time to take things too far, especially considering that Mercury retrograde is coming up this week.

If you don't straighten things out on this day, you may end up in an even greater misunderstanding. Please do yourself a favor, Libra ... take it lightly. Get the joke. If you don't get the joke, so what? Let your partner have their silly minute. It will go by, as all things do. It's going to be just fine, Libra. Know that.

