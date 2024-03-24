5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes During The March 25 Lunar Eclipse

Glorious new beginnings await us on Monday, March 25, 2024. Are you ready to let your true self take the reins? The energy is growing steadily; you might as well let it be the wind beneath your wings. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Virgo, Capricorn, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries. But that doesn't mean the rest can't benefit from aligning with this message.

First, we have a big astrological event on March 25. The Full Moon in Libra will experience a penumbral lunar eclipse, so stay tuned for some big energy fluxes! It's not recommended to manifest under this light, as eclipses can make wishes go haywire. But it's an excellent time to let go of what doesn't serve you anymore and decide to start fresh with extra fierceness.

Venus in Pisces' relationship with the Moon is also being highlighted here. So, let your soul decide where you want to go. If it's healing you are looking for, focus on that. If it's love, focus on love. Meditating with a clear quartz palmstone (or rose quartz) can help you zone in even better.

Finally, we have the Sun and North Node in Aries, creating a bulwark of positivity and unstoppableness. So take the opportunity that comes your way and run with it! It's now or never. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 25, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 25, 2024:

1. Virgo

Virgo, your mantra for Monday is this: "Whoever believes they will win will win." This is not about relying on others to agree that you have won by giving you prizes and whatnot. It is about recognizing that you have a unique goal in your heart and will not stop — because why should you? The cosmic forces are rooting for you to shed self-sabotage and seize your destiny.

Since we have a Lunar Eclipse in Libra today, you are also encouraged to move your body. Keep your energetic channels open so your intuition remains finely tuned.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Strength training

Best time of the day: 12 - 2 am

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, trust your intelligence and trust yourself. That's your mantra for Monday. After all, those who don't want you to succeed will go to many lengths to discourage you. It clears the path for them. Don't let them win. The cosmic forces have got your back and want you to take charge of your future.

You are also encouraged to do at least one thing that is just for you and benefits nobody else. Whether eating a slice of pie, playing with Lego, or working on a much-wanted project that is just "your thing," make this day fully yours.



Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Pisces & Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

3. Leo

Leo, your intuition will be extra heightened on Monday, especially when the Lunar Eclipse happens. So be mindful. Intriguing insights will come to you from many sources, but it's up to you to capitalize on what you "hear" to move your life forward. You are also encouraged to lean into your fun side and let your inner child come out and play. Whether you do that through watching animated shows and cartoons or a throwback movie from your teenage years, let the choice lift your spirits like nothing else!

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Animated shows & movies

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the energy today is sharp and poignant for you. Pay attention to your intuition because it will whisper the most eye-opening insights to you. What you do next depends on your life and priorities, but know that this window of opportunity is a small one. You can start your day with meditation or some other form of mindfulness so you don't miss out on anything. You are also encouraged to make time for play so your inner child can speak to you, too!

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Fun & play

Best time of the day: 5 - 7 pm

5. Aries

Aries, Monday's energy is strong but deceptive. Be mindful of your environment and the people in it so you don't get tricked. The cosmic forces are rooting for you and asking you to trust yourself as you move forward. That's how you will find your blessings and sidestep the annoyances. You are also encouraged to prioritize happiness above everything else—but not the kind we get from a sugar high (or other substances). Lean towards people, activities, and places that bring you true joy, and you will discover what the Eclipse season has in store for you.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Happiness

Best time of the day: 2 am / pm

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.