3 Zodiac Signs Feel Like A Force Of Good On March 28, 2024

What's giving us that extra boost of energy on Thursday, March 28, is all about how the Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus works to help us see the positive in just about everything we participate in.

This is the kind of day when we have nonstop 'a-ha' moments, meaning that we are continuously surprising ourselves at how our perspective can change from negative to positive in a millisecond.

For three zodiac signs, this is the kind of day that not only inspires but also makes us want to put our money where our mouth is.

We want to show that we mean business by doing good deeds and showing up for the people in our lives who might need a helping hand or the right kind of guidance.

We want to be there for them, in the same way that we almost feel compelled to do the right thing by just about everyone we know, meet or see.

In other words, the Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus brings out in us a force of good that we cannot deny. Oddly enough, it's a rush, as we aren't this used to be 'this' good.

Sure, we may be very helpful and kind people, but this transit pushes us forward and has us demonstrating our 'best' in ways that end up being extremely helpful to others.

We are a force of good on March 28, and for these three zodiac signs, it can't help but be a very good day, indeed.

Three zodiac signs feel like a force of good on March 28, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On Thursday, March 28, you're going to feel as though that extra bit of energy that you feel is something you want to use towards creating something amazing. You can't help but feel as though this day is 'fateful' as you are compelled to do the right thing, and just the idea of it inspires you to make it so. During Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus, you'll see the full potential of the day, and you'll want to be a major part of it.

Once you get charged up, there's no stopping you, Gemini, and if you are able to see a positive outcome, then you are all the more ready to put in the effort. You might like the idea of getting credit for doing something good, but that's not why you're doing it. That would be a nice perk. To be noticed or awarded for your efforts, but in truth, you're here for altruism. You really want to be the 'good guy' on this day.

When things work in running order, you're happy. You really enjoy the mechanism and details of how things get done. The Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus will inspire you to ensure everything goes well.

On this day, you are the first person to offer help and the last person to give up. This day brings out the hero in you, Gemini, and you'll be thrilled by the rush of it all.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What motivates you the most on this day is the idea that you can achieve way more than you thought you could. In doing so, you inspire yourself to go for more, more, more. You aren't used to feeling this energetic, but with the Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus around, it's hard for you to feel anything less than super. You want to take advantage of this kind of energy rush, as it doesn't happen all that often.

What it does bring out in you, however, is this desire to do good, and who can blame you? We all feel great when we do good deeds. When we give, we receive tenfold, or so they say. The reality is that feeling like a force of good usually ends up benefiting someone else, and that's what brings us awesome payback. We LIKE doing nice things for other people, and you enjoy making people happy, Virgo. That's just so 'you.'

Sometimes, your motives aren't clear, so you aren't always sure of what to do to make things right. During the composite transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus, you'll see very clearly that the reason you want to do good things is that you want to help someone that you love and want them to feel secure and safe. You are a great friend and a helpful companion on this day.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a side to you that people don't really know about. When it's activated, as it will be on March 28 during Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus, what comes out is this heroic helper. You'll get the chance to put that helper in motion on this day. You aren't asking for kudos, nor do you even need credit. You are fine being the person who comes through for someone in need. This is what makes you happy; you're a closet 'saint' in your way.

You are the person who does a favor for someone in need on this day, and their needs are not small. While they are in trouble and cannot do the task on their own, you step right in and let them know that they need not fear anything. You are there to help in any way possible, and you're not there for any other reason. They can rest easy, and you can act on your gut.

Because we've got the Moon opposite Jupiter trine Venus doing the influencing on this day, you feel as though all things are possible. Because your attitude is one of a true winner, you don't see anything as an obstacle. You already know the outcome; it is successful, and the job is done. The person you will help on this day will want to be grateful to you forever. You'll accept a simple 'thank you' and be done with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.