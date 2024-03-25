3 Zodiac Signs Start To Make Better Friendship Decisions On March 26, 2024

There's so much positive energy being built up this year, and many of us are not the same people we once were. We see that life is precious and amazing, even if we've seen some hard times, as we all have. We still can't help but feel that, somehow, it's all worth it.

We want to keep on reaching for the best lives we can live. On March 26, the transit of Moon opposite Mercury will show us some mercy in the form of us coming to our senses when it comes to a certain friend of ours.

What we've noticed is that as we grow, we start to refine our tastes, which leads to a need to choose well, make better decisions, and protect what makes us 'us.' On this day, three zodiac signs will understand that if we wish to be on the 'good' path, then we have to 'trim the herd,' so to speak.

In this case, we need to identify the person in our lives who seems to be living off a very toxic program. We all have friends like this, or at least we have had them in the past, which is all the more reason why we can identify them in the present.

It's on this day that we realize we can no longer be a party to their antics, as they seem to have a hidden agenda that brings us down time and time again. On this day, we work to prevent that from happening ever again. We learn to make better friendship decisions and choose our besties wisely.

Three zodiac signs will start to make better friendship decisions on March 26, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you may experience on Tuesday is the idea of witnessing a friend of yours in action, and what you'll see is something you won't forget because it rubs you the wrong way. So much so that you'll start to think that maybe there's something wrong with this person, and it's time to make better friendship decisions.

What you'll see is some toxic severe behavior coming off of this so-called 'friend' of yours, and you'll wonder why you're even friends with them.

Perhaps they tricked you, or maybe they just grew into this person, this friend who spews poison and says awful things to people who don't deserve to be treated as such.

During this day's transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, you'll see very clearly that you don't really need that kind of negative energy in your life. What becomes very clear to you is that you have a choice as to whether or not you wish to continue to entertain it and give it space in your world.

On this day, it becomes all too obvious that you must let this person do their own thing, and the kicker is that they might not even notice that you've shut the door on them.

This person is so in their head that they aren't noticing what's happening around them. Even if you do decide you need to walk away from them, they might not even care. They are wrapped up in their world, and their behavior is theirs to sort out. With less time spent with them in your life, you're free to make new friendships, and that is going to feel pretty good to you, Taurus.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know exactly who in your life bugs you to the point where you might have to end your relationship with them. With Moon opposite Mercury at the helm, you'll more than likely be tackling that idea.

The truth is, you really have tried with this one friend of yours, and you're seeing that they can't help themselves. Their behavior is undesirable, and you're trying so hard to get your life on track. The two of you don't gel, and you are personally tired of it.

While you don't want to be open about it, you feel that the Moon opposite Mercury is pushing you to be honest. Since you could potentially blurt out the most awkward kind of honesty, you may be holding back on this day. But that won't be good enough for you, as this person seriously gets on your nerves, and you know they're never going to stop.

So, this is the day you drop the hint. You hold back and refrain from being the ultimate Sagittarius blurt machine. You tell them gently and with kindness that you cannot maintain a friendship with them anymore, as they are on a trajectory that has nothing to do with you.

You feel this person is a magnet for negativity. You've come to understand that all they can do is suck you down into the vortex with them if you continue to remain friends with them. You both need space, and perhaps the space will eventually bring you closer in the future.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's someone in your life whom you've been letting things slide to for what feels like years, and you're starting to realize that all this person does is take advantage of your good nature.

Because you want things always to go smoothly, as that is how your Capricorn nature is, you tend to let this one very toxic person always have their way. It's as if you're too scared to stop them. That's how the problem has become so out of hand, as it is on this day, March 26.

Rather than let yourself be stepped on and ignored one more time, this day's transit, Moon opposite Mercury, has you knowing that you need to put your foot down. Friendship shouldn't have to be like this. You aren't here to always enable the worst traits in this one person; in fact, you are quite tired of having to 'forgive them' for their bad behavior. You are over it quite simply.

During the Moon opposite Mercury, you will get up the nerve. You will tell this toxic person that you've had enough and that you're not open for more of their behavior, as you have grown weary of it.

You're not here to tolerate the worst they have to give simply because that's all they seem to give. You have tried your best with this friend, and now you see the light. That light shows you that you don't have to take it—more power to you, Capricorn. It's time to make a good choice, and that one may not include this person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.