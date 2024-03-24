3 Zodiac Signs Give Off Beautiful Vibes On March 25, 2024

With a Full Moon in Libra, we may find that on March 25, 2024, we feel pretty good about ourselves. Whatever has happened, we know that at least three zodiac signs will have, by now, found a way to accept themselves as they are.

Believe it or not, that will translate to the rest of the world as self-confidence and beauty. We are at ease with our bodies, and we feel good about the people we've become. We've worked hard to be this easygoing with ourselves, and it shows.

The reward for showing up and doing the work it takes is the vibe we give off, which on this day will read as confident, together, mentally healthy and physically fit. We give off beautiful vibes not because we fit into the standards of what social media calls 'beautiful' but because we radiate good health, balance, and self-esteem. It may have been a long road getting here, but now that we're here, we're going to shine, shine, shine.

What appears as beauty is merely a reflection of our inner state. With Libra's balancing effect, we are the real deal: We aren't faking it, and everyone knows the real deal when they see it. This Monday, we are as beautiful as we believe ourselves to be, and it shows. Our good attitude manifests as physical allure. We attract the attention of many because we project an attitude of friendliness and positive energy.

Three zodiac signs give off beautiful vibes on March 25, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you're working on during the Full Moon in Libra is believing in yourself to such a degree that what you feel inside cannot help but be seen on the outside. And, of course, you are working on your inner beauty. You see yourself as kind, loving, compassionate and empathetic. This vibe reaches others in some very obvious ways. Your beauty radiates from within, and others pick up on it and are comforted by it.

During the Full Moon in Libra on March 25, you are living your best life, and that means living up to your expectations. You set a goal for yourself, and that goal is an ongoing experience. You are doing what you promised yourself that you'd do, and it's showing up as a healthy mind and a well-balanced spirit. What you look like on the outside is irrelevant. You are all about inner beauty, and it really shows.

This doesn't imply that you are anything less than beautiful on the outside. That's not what's important to you, as you see yourself as an ageless spirit seeking happiness and love. If you happen to come across as very attractive on this day, that's a bonus, but it's not a necessity. What you believe in is your own strength, self-love, and self-respect. To others, this translates as radiance, and you will exude beauty on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You aren't kidding when you say you want to bring the 'wow factor,' and so much of that is dependent on what you feel inside and towards yourself. While you are well aware that you can impress just about anyone with your external appearance, as that isn't hard to do when you're healthy and confident, what's most important for you during the Full Moon in Libra is to feel good about who you are. That's what this day, March 25, is all about for you, Leo.

Life is good, and you feel like a good representative of human life because, on this day, you refuse to see the whole thing as dreary. That's for someone else, and you won't play down to the crowd. You are here to lift yourself and experience the very best of life, as you see it as precious and fleeting. If others wish to live their lives in the negative, then you feel sorry for them, but not enough to let it bring you down.

Yes, you have empathy. You feel as though your job here is to lift people. In order to do that on a regular basis, you need to tap into the source of love and light, and that's how the Full Moon in Libra brings out your radiant beauty. You are happy on this day, and your happiness is like a beacon of hope for others along the path. This day shows you that you really are the person you want to be and that you're just as beautiful as you believe yourself to be.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may not believe this, Virgo. On this day, during the Full Moon in Libra, you'll be the person in everyone's life who stuns with their beauty. You have made great changes in your external appearance. You are respected for your choices. However, those changes acted on your inner beauty, and that's somehow become the very thing that has others in rapture over you on this day, March 25.

You worked hard to get to a place where you believe in your outer appearance. You didn't realize just how much it would affect your inner spirit, and the real beauty is found deep down inside you. Because you showed the universe that you wanted to change in earnest, the universe is now rewarding you with a beauty that you could hardly imagine possible. It's all coming from within.

You give off beautiful vibes during the Full Moon in Libra. While this may feel good and shock you a little because it's the Libra energy we're dealing with on this day, you'll find that it doesn't go to your head. There is no ego trip going on during this day. What is going on, however, is that you've become accustomed to the idea that you are truly beautiful, inside and out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.