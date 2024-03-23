3 Zodiac Signs Have Second Thoughts About The One They're With On March 24, 2024

Our Moon is in Libra on March 24, which means we'll do everything from the vantage point of balance. We're like the Justice statue that stands blindfolded while holding a scale with one hand.

We have to think things through before acting, weigh everything for its value, and evaluate it for love on Sunday. Is the person we are with the one we wish to spend our lives with? Quite possibly, but as we spend more and more time with them, they become 'realer' to us.

That means that they've become comfortable enough around us to show their 'lesser' traits. Can we stand it? Can we accept that the person we are with is just a person and not an ideal? These are the thoughts that three zodiac signs will have in their minds on this day.

We have been having second thoughts about the one we're with, but that's not such a bad thing to have. It means we are conscientious and thoughtful. We aren't walking into anything by analyzing it first.

For the three zodiac signs who get into analyzing stuff like this, it's exactly what will work for us in the long run. We may have second thoughts, but we aren't necessarily heading for an ending because of them. In fact, this may be where things swing towards the positive.

These three zodiac signs may have second thoughts about the one they are with on March 24, 2024:

1. Aries

It's no surprise that you might be having second thoughts about the person you are with as you take the time to analyze both your feelings and the situation at hand. You aren't afraid to take a good, honest look at what's ahead of you. Since you're with someone right now who presents the idea of a 'future together,' you may want to take a step back and think before acting.

March 24 comes with a Libra Moon, so it only makes sense for you to judge and analyze what's going on in your romantic relationship. So far, so good, or is it, Aries? The truth is, everything seems to be working out very well between the two of you.

You may feel as though it's going a little 'too' well, or rather, that it's speeding along too quickly and that you still need time to think. You feel good about being with this person, but you reserve the right to guess the second.

What you need is further proof that they love you. You won't have to worry about them, as whether they've come up with the goods that you consider to be proof or not, this person is head over heels in love with you, Aries. Still, you are ram-headed, and you will mull this over at your own pace. Taking your time is part of your nature. During the Libra Moon, you feel as though you're doing the right thing, and you are. It's all OK.

2. Taurus

On March 24, past experiences come back to haunt you, and the Libra Moon has you coming to your senses. What comes up for you on this day, Taurus, is the idea that you are with someone whom you really and truly love, and that makes you feel vulnerable. You don't know if this person has the strength to hurt you, and you anticipate such a thing, and it bothers you.

Well, the truth is, we are all susceptible to being hurt by other people, and that's just the chance we have to take when we are in love. What you're doing is projecting your fears onto the person you're with, and this, in turn, has you second-guessing them. You aren't wrong for feeling this way, but at some point, take advantage of the Libra Moon, as this is what will put it all into perspective for you.

You know that balance is needed, and you're willing to accept that. As you do, you'll find that you doubt your person less and less. Coming to trust a person is always a hard sell for you, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. If you second guess your partner, then let them know about it, as maybe this could be the icebreaker that literally brings the two of you closer together. It's worth the effort, as the two of you really do love each other.

3. Libra

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, you feel more at ease than at any other time and believe that if feelings come up for you, they are worth investigating. So, when feelings of doubt happen when you think about the person you are in a romantic relationship with on this day, March 24, 2024, you may get yourself into a bit of a funk. You try to see things as well balanced, yet you can't believe it just yet.

What you may find yourself doing during the Libra Moon is that you're spending too much time looking for what's wrong with the person you're with, as opposed to celebrating the ten million things that are 'right' about them. In all honesty, it's only human to feel the way you do. If you end up second-guessing the person with whom you've come to love and trust, it may be worth looking into.

Are you looking for a way out, and you have found it by second-guessing your partner? Or, are you very happy with this person, and does the happiness itself make you feel so vulnerable that you fear being hurt by them at some unknown point in the future?

Welcome to the club, Libra. We're all in this one together. But know this: if you're lucky enough to experience the kind of love you really do feel for this person, then soak it up. Let it become your life. Do what you need to do to get it out of your system, and then come back home where the love is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.