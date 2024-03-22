3 Zodiac Signs Find Someone They Are Compatible With On March 23, 2024

Wouldn't it be nice if all those dating apps and meetups actually produced a person who is truly compatible with you, and not just someone who is looking for a speedy night with you, and then off they go?

What's even nicer is that such a thing is possible, and this Saturday presents us with a transit that can bring people together — romantically — who are truly compatible with each other.

We're looking at the Moon trine Jupiter and Uranus and how this transit combines the elements of possibility and originality. When we think of the word 'compatible,' we feel about ourselves: who we are compatible with?

This is the first in a line of questions to come, but we have to start somewhere. For three zodiac signs, what we will see happening on Saturday is the idea that we will find someone who meets the bill.

We've always known that we come with our own set of rules, ideas, weirdnesses, greatnesses, etc. We are unique individuals, and it's not always easy to find a romantic partner who gets us and likes us the way we are.

What we're about to find is someone who not only gets us but is very much 'like' us in the way that we can feel comfortable around them. Compatibility is key, and we've got in with this one new person in truckloads. How lucky!

Three zodiac signs find someone they are compatible with on March 23, 2024:

1. Leo

You are guilty of loving everyone, Leo. While this reflects on you as a very sweet trait, you've come to know that just because you adore everyone you meet, you aren't always compatible with them, and this usually brings you down, mood-wise. You have that altruistic side of you that wants everyone to be happy all the time, and while that's unrealistic, hey, that's who you are.

During Moon trine Jupiter and Uranus, you'll see that it's quite possible to be more selective and still find someone compatible with you. March 23 presents you with such an opportunity, as you will realize that while it's nice to be so open, you sometimes have to be more specific with your needs. On this day, you'll find that you get what you need and what you want in a person.

It's nice to think that everyone has a good side and that we're all innately loving. If you want to really be happy with your life, Leo, you will have to slim the parameters down a bit to avoid disappointment in the future.

This Saturday, during the transit of the Moon trine Jupiter and Uranus, you'll meet someone who not only gets along with you but is super compatible with you, and this could be the start of something big.

2. Virgo

Your reality has you believing you are too unique a character to find someone who could match you. So, you've set it up in your mind that you'll never find anyone 'that' compatible with you. What's good to know is that you, too, can be wrong and in all the right ways. Virgo, as Moon trine Jupiter and Uranus, shows you that good things are in store and heading your way this Saturday.

March 23 brings into view a person you most definitely recognize as someone who is so much like you that it makes you laugh. This nervous laughter easily turns into a conversation, and what you'll see happening is that the impossible is becoming possible. You have found someone so compatible with you that they are worth sticking around for. What you have to do next is see if this compatibility lasts, and the only way to do that is by giving them a shot.

The reality is we know instantly when we're in the same head space as another person. It's coming to trust that such a situation will last is what messes us up. But the person you meet on this day is going to be a no-brainer for you. This is someone who will become a close, close friend and a life partner to you. This is how Moon trine Jupiter and Uranus work to bring us together with the people who make us happy.

3. Libra

Above all, you want to like the person you are with, which implies that you've seen other people get into relationships with folks that they don't necessarily 'like' but claim to love. What you need in this life is a romantic friendship, as you feel you have to be ultimately compatible with your love. You have to know that this person thinks like you do, wants the same things as you, and has values that are not only similar but nearly identical.

During the multiple transits of Moon trine Jupiter and Uranus, you will meet someone who really fits your image of a compatible partner. You feel as though you've lived a long enough time to be able to be this picky, or rather specific, and you don't want to waste your time with someone whom you are forcing compatibility on. It's either real, or it's nothing at all.

And you want 'real.' You want to last, and you want romance, and above all, you want to know that the two of you get along like peas in a pod, no joke. Saturday brings you the opportunity to meet someone in a like-minded way, and you will absolutely see this opportunity as one worth investing time in. This is a big day for you, Libra. If you are open to it, you'll find the love of your life, and only you will know exactly what that means—compatibility...all the way.

