3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On March 23, 2024

On Saturday, March 23 three zodiac signs, specifically Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn, are the luckiest zodiac signs in love.

We will be in the right place at the right time to experience one of the better days our love lives offer. With the Moon trine Jupiter in the sky, this day is open for us.

While this is generally a day off for many people, even for those of us who work, we'll see that this Saturday feels kind of easygoing. We are relaxed, and we feel good. What better conditions could exist for love, romance, and getting together later on with the person we are interested in?

March 23 shows three zodiac signs that we can spend the entire day anticipating the events of the evening, and that kind of tease is fun to partake of.

We like thinking about the night ahead, and this anticipation is heightened by transits like the Moon trine Jupiter, which lets us know that anything is possible. As long as we stay positive, we can create more positivity later on.

So, this day goes to thoughts of love that won't happen until 'later.' This gives us something to look forward to — something to imagine and giggle over privately. If someone notices you giggling to yourself on this day, they may look at you as if you're strange, but do you care? No. They have no idea what you will be doing later this evening. That's your special thought, and it gives you great joy.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 23, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You get along well enough with your partner to know that you can separate from each other for just enough time to let it sink in that you can't live without each other. Now and then, you like to spend time away from them. You both do this with the idea in mind that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and you'll want to bridge that gap and remove that absence.

This is an important day for both of you as you will come to know that you are both so much a part of each other's lives that even when you separate, you're still on the same wavelength, still in the same mindset. If you haven't seen your partner in a day or two, you'll feel all the more charged up for them, as you will see them on this day. It will feel as though it's a long-time reunion.

Your love for this person is so deep that you've forgiven them whatever problems they've brought to the relationship. You do this not because you want to enable their negative traits but because you have faith in them, knowing they will change. This day brings you great satisfaction as you see that you were right all along and that your love wants to change, become better, and grow stronger with you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you may feel is a renewed feeling of love and a desire to try harder to please your romantic partner. You may have been going through something that had you coming across as colder than usual, and you don't want your person to think it has anything to do with them. It doesn't. It's just you going through a Gemini phase, and you know you'll get past it. During Moon trine Jupiter, your chances of rising above your problems are great, and you'll see success.

Your partner will instantly pick up on the idea that you're getting back to being your old self again. They are all there for it. Jupiter's energy is so healing and so complete that it's hard to deny that you literally feel amazing on this day. And you, being you, aren't about to let it go by, so you'll engage with your partner on this day to show them that you've still got it.

What you don't realize is that this is only the beginning, as the healing you felt 'starting' is now on the way to a full, major healing. It's Spring, Gemini, and you have much to look forward to. The sun is shining, and the world of love and romance awaits you. You'll feel gratitude and humility over the idea that your partner has been patient and caring. You are in good hands, Gemini.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh, what a sweet day you are about to have, all because of Moon trine Jupiter. This transit works so well on your disposition because you really need this time off. When the Moon trine Jupiter in the sky on a day off, it's as if you can make the very best of it. And your way of making the best of it is by spending all of it with your beautiful romantic partner. You are in love, and so are they. Here you have the day off. Nice!

You'll find that the powers that come with Moon trine Jupiter are so healing that you won't remember if there's anything to dwell on that isn't about love and romance. It's funny, but this day has you with a case of 'selective memory,' which means you won't be able to remember if you have a problem. Your entire focus will be on having a good time with the person you love. That's how Jupiter brings about the 'one-pointed' glance.

Focusing on your partner brings you joy, as the feeling you share is reciprocal. This is a share-and-share-alike day when it comes to emotions. You are in the presence of someone you can trust, and for you, that's the magic wand that can brush the entire world aside, at least for the weekend. Enjoy this day, Capricorn. Stay with it, stay focused, and know that all is well in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.