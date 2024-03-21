Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On March 22, 2024

With a Virgo Moon opposite Mars, of all planets, one might expect this day to have its definite 'rough edge,' and for some romantic couples, that might be the ticket right there to what could be considered a 'lucky streak.'

So, how does such a thing work? Well, on March 22, 2024, we're going to see that all we needed was to get something out of our system in order for things to work again.

Three zodiac signs will be tempted to tell their partners off, and maybe this is something that 'should' happen. Not because we want to promote negativity, but quite possibly because we can't move forward until certain things are said and out of the way. Essentially, during the Virgo Moon opposite Mars, we say what we couldn't say before to our romantic partners, and lo and behold, we heal the relationship because of it.

That's not how everyone 'gets to the point,' but for these three zodiac signs, it is the key to the door that opens a whole new world of romantic understanding. Hey, if we're in this for the long haul, then we're bound to have 'our days,' and what this day, Friday, March 22, will show us is that this is one of 'those days.' A lucky one, indeed.

Here's why three zodiac signs will see their relationships improve on Wednesday, March 22, 2024.

1. Aries

Some may say that it isn't always easy to get along with you, but it's so worth it to those who fall in love with your fiery personality. While you are one of the friendliest zodiac signs out there, depending on the situation, you can also be quite testy, meaning if you're tested, you jump. Call it nervous energy or just plain nerve, whatever it is that makes up the fiber of your being, Aries, it's strong and, at times, intimidating. If you and your romantic partner have a moment when you're not getting along, it could mean trouble for them.

However, you are not a fool. You want to merely get your point across rather than create a situation that neither of you can return from. So, this Friday, March 22, will show you that you can take a potentially dangerous argument and turn it into a seduction. Why not turn your situation around? During the Virgo Moon opposite Mars, you'll feel both powerful and ready to rumble, so go for it.

This is how you can argue playfully with your partner. You don't want everything to be identical, day in and day out, and if things get heated through an argument, you'll alchemize that fire and make it into romantic love. Making up can be so much fun! You are a true magician when it comes to smoothing out a rough situation so that it works well for all parties involved. Ironically, this day brings you great love and affection.

2. Taurus

Ordinarily, you aren't the kind of person who wants to get into a fight with your partner just for the purpose of getting back together with them later on. You don't usually believe in 'break up to make up,' and if you are at odds with your romantic partner, you generally like to talk it out calmly and come to a proper solution so that you can both rest at ease.

And then, Friday, March 22, brings you the Virgo Moon opposite Mars, and all bets are off. What begins as a clash of opinions rapidly escalates into a heated argument. While this may, at first, cause panic in your heart, you'll slowly but surely come to realize that it's not as severe as the both of you are making it. In fact, you may notice a smile on the face of your partner, signaling you that it really is all 'OK.'

Knowing that you can work it out with this person brings you luck and happiness. In doing so, you feel accomplished. Not only that, but because the Virgo Moon opposite Mars works on the idea of togetherness through adversity, you'll see that this relationship of yours is gritty. You can weather any storm after this day, and you'll feel powerful because of it.

3. Cancer

The last thing you ever wish to do is get into an argument with ANYONE, let alone your romantic partner. Yet, March 22 brings out all the animosity you could ever wish for, which is totally not the point. So, when the Virgo Moon opposite Mars has you and your partner looking at each other with daggers in your eyes, you may take a moment to see what's really going on. Perhaps the two of you are acting like this just because you need something to do.

This is a reality check moment for you, Cancer. The relationship needed a bolt of lightning to wake it up, and that's what's happening due to the presence of the Virgo Moon opposite Mars. You'll both be shaken up, but it will bring something out in you that you'll recognize as a second chance. If you've been growing bored with the relationship but still love the person, then perhaps this day is really about opportunity.

It is Cancer. Friday, March 22, shows you that this is your responsibility — and, of course, your partner's as well. You have only to worry about yourself during this time. By the end of the day, you'll realize that every effort made to manage and maintain this romance is worth it. You love your mate, and things will go well. This is an important day in your growth as a partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.