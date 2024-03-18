The First Day Of Spring Brings Lots Of Luck To Love For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 19, 2024

We're right on the cusp of Aries, we who are in love or have the desire to be in love, will most definitely come face to face with the stuff on this day. If Spring is in the air, then we're here to move with the seasons, and as it stands, on this day, Spring has sprung in the form of romance and kind words.

This isn't just a romantic day, but one that brings out the best in three zodiac signs, which translates as love and beauty.

We are creatures of nature and so we move with the seasons, and for many of us, this day represents newness within ourselves as well as the Earth. We can see our own potential for love and this is what brings out that lovingkindness, mentioned earlier.

We create for ourselves a very lucky and loving day because we believe in the good within ourselves and possibly, for the first time in a long while, we see the good in others. We are stashing aside our judgment, our doubt and our tendency to look for 'what's wrong' in the people we love, and in ridding ourselves of this need, we free ourselves to love them fully and with all of our hearts.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on March 19, 2024, during the Vernal Equinox

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Something comes over you on this day, Cancer, as you feel the pressure to change and transform your life because you believe that you are in line for a happy life and you want to steer what you have towards that happiness. Your good cheer comes in handy and it shows up in the way you treat your romantic partner, which is with kindness and consideration.

It's the Vernal equinox that brings this out in you, and with it comes the idea that you can start afresh on any day you choose, so why not on this day? While there may be no real need for an upgrade in attitude or even a change in the relationship, you feel that you'd like to do something special for your loved one, simply to change things up. Nobody's bored, but nobody's complaining either when fresh changes occur, and you'll be in charge of making those changes happen on this day.

What you'll see taking place on this day is that your romantic partner might be a little more aggressive in the way they express their feelings towards you, which could literally drum up positive energy which will lead to much sharing and laughter. You have it in mind that this is the day you make sure your partner is content, and that will come much more easily than you could ever expect.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During the Vernal equinox, you'll immediately want to rid yourself of all the dark clothing and dim prospects as you and your loved one will immediately take to the sunshine and light that is promised to come your way, at this time. You need what nature has to offer, as you feel that this is the time of year when you have the potential to change your relationship to make it feel even better than it already does.

You've always gotten along with your partner, and while that may seem like a no-brainer, not all couples are as well-suited as you are with your partner. You both seem to follow each other's lead, and that seems to work very well for you, as you've discovered that a 'share and share alike' attitude is the key to both of you feeling like equals, always available to express 'real' love.

It's the new 'fresh' air that comes over you and honestly, even if it's raining out, you won't be able to deny the force of nature that is the Vernal equinox. It's time to come out of that Virgo hibernation of yours and into the light, where you'll be greeted by a pair of arms that wants to enfold you. Your partner loves you more now than ever before, and that is a feeling you can reciprocate with the power of the universe backing you up.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last of the Pisces season energy evaporates into the cosmic sky and makes way for Aries to enter the picture, and as a Pisces, this is always a good time for you. You have always done well during Aries season, as you pick up strength and momentum when it comes to love and personal growth. During the Vernal equinox, you are at your finest, Pisces, and this shows up in your love relationship.

On March 19, you'll feel as though you've been given a second chance, and all that's really happening is that you are moving with the seasons. No hesitation on your part. You are one with the universe and this allows you to tap into the psyche of your romantic partner, just to 'check in' and make sure they're doing alright. And they are, and they appreciate your interest, as well.

This is a beautiful day for expressing love and kindness and when you have this kind of opportunity, honestly, nobody does it better, Pisces. You are the sweetest person and you go out of your way to show the people in your life how much you adore them, but when it comes to that one super special person in your life, the sky is the limit. You will hit all the right buttons on this day, and your partner will be more in love with you than ever before.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.