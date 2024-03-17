3 Zodiac Signs Are Super Lucky In Love On March 18, 2024

Three zodiac signs are super lucky in love this Monday. The Moon forms a sixty-degree formation with both Uranus and Jupiter on March 18, which, in turn, works for the benefit of three zodiac signs and their love lives.

The immense power of Jupiter translates into the form of hope and promise for the future. At the same time, Uranus's energy shows us that while we're all alike, we have our significant differences and that on this day, what makes us different is what's going to unite us in love.

What we have to work with on this day is positive energy and a fearless attitude when it comes to our love lives. We are there for our mates, and we feel that, in all honesty, they are really here for everyone.

We can't help but take in that Jupiter vibe, as it has us seeing visions of a bright future and hope for what's to come in terms of romance and love.

This day favors three zodiac signs but most definitely shares with all, as it's hard to have a celestial force as grand as the planet of Jupiter and exclude anyone. So, one of the 'side effects' of this Jupiter-Uranus formation is going to be about togetherness.

We may have our private, loving moments, but don't be surprised if this day brings us together with many people, all like-minded, happy and supportive of everyone else. This is one of those 'my cup overfloweth' days, where everyone gets a piece of the pie.

The zodiac signs who are super lucky in love on March 18, according to their horoscopes:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's most interesting about March 18 for you, Virgo, is how open you suddenly feel about your partner and your love life in general. While it's hard to feel anything other than joyful and perhaps even a little experimental during Jupiter-Uranus transits, you'll see that this works on your relationship in ways that feel more than good. You feel hope, joy, and, for the first time in a long while, curiosity.

Your desire to know your partner even better may come as a surprise to you both, as you haven't shared that kind of interest in a while. That's not to say that the interest isn't always there — it is, but you certainly didn't expect a refresher course to happen on this day. Well, now that it's here, you're ready for it. You feel revitalized and fresh during the Jupiter-Uranus lunation, and all of it makes you feel very, very romantic.

You've always loved that certain 'thing' about your partner, and on this day, you'll ask them questions that will show you that this person is an ever-flowing fount of curious things to discover.

It's wonderful to know that the person you call a 'partner' is someone who has this universe inside of them and that you are eternally interested in whatever makes them tick. This is a beautiful day filled with luck and love, Virgo.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day feels exceptional to you, Sagittarius because you've made a space in your heart for your loved one. Now that it all feels very safe, you wish to adventure. That's what you need, ed, and this is what you are now receiving. You built a solid relationship with someone to establish real trust. Now that you trust them, you feel you can now 'explore.'

That's perfectly typical of how a Sagittarius would act during a Jupiter-Uranus transit, as this aspect brings out the adventurer in you. All you needed was to know that you could trust your partner. Now that that's in the bag, you and your mate feel there are no limits to where you can take this love. Honestly, you're both so courageous that you'll just go for it.

You feel like the world is your oyster. With Jupiter and Uranus's power and energy boost on your side, you'll want to stop for nothing. On this day, you become one with your partner, and the union feels great, powerful, and inspiring. This is basically all you've ever wanted in a love relationship. Thanks to this day's transits, you can safely say that you've crossed a milestone. The rest is up to you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's going on with you on this day is that you and your romantic partner will not only find solace in each other via deep talks and interesting communication, but you'll be sharing some of your intense ideas with a group of people that you and your partner join up with, from time to time.

This could easily turn into a party, but there's a method to the madness here. For you, Capricorn, it's all about how you take that Jupiter-Uranus energy and work it so that everyone you come across on this day finds happiness.

You'll see that you have an armory of charm and that your charisma knows no bounds. And it isn't that you even need to convince, cajole, or seduce anyone with these skills. You are naturally friendly, and that's how cosmic energy works for you.

You can gather people together because your personality is so welcoming. With the help of your romantic partner, you can make everyone in your group feel comfortable.

Jupiter-Uranus brings about the idea of comfort and space. You and your partner want to gather like-minded people, as you like hosting events like this. This kind of group activity brings out the best in you. You'll find that you are very lucky on this day, as love abounds and brings you a feeling of warmth and loving kindness.

