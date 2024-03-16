3 Zodiac Signs Get The Respect They Deserve On March 17, 2024

There comes a time in a person's life when we realize that if we want something done, we really and truly, as the old cliche has it, must do it ourselves. Sometimes, what we need to do is respect ourselves. We need to stand up for rights. As easy as that might sound, it's only easy, in theory, for many people. The words sound good, but actually standing our ground is a whole other thing, isn't it?

Standing up for one's self might just be the calling card of the day. However, March 17 brings us the kind of transit that endows us with nerve and steady, focused determination. We are looking at the Cancer Moon square Neptune and how this particular transit can show three zodiac signs that it's time to do the deed we've only had in mind.

We may feel as though we are being taken advantage of because of either our good nature or our inability to say 'no.' This ability is a talent in itself and something that goes against what we've been taught to do. That's why this day comes with challenges, but if we are strong and brave and stand up for ourselves, the results will be spectacular.

Three zodiac signs give themselves the respect they deserve on March 17, 2024:

1. Taurus

Standing up for yourself was a lesson you learned a long, long time ago when you realized that if you don't, you'll be stepped on or at least 'over.' You have built yourself into a mean machine, and that's a good thing, Taurus. By 'mean,' we refer to the idea of being tough, fit, and clear-minded. On Sunday, you will let nobody push you aside to make things more convenient for themselves.

During the Cancer Moon square Neptune, you work it out in your mind and then act. There is no impulsive behavior on your part. Standing up for yourself is as easy as pie. You have total respect for yourself. You aren't about to let yourself become swept aside, especially if it means that someone else takes your place when you know that you have every right to that place.

What all of this means is that on this day, you'll find yourself in a situation where someone tries to outshine you. The way they go about doing it is unfair and, in your mind, something that needs to be called out. This day works out well for you, Taurus, and shows you that with the help of your cosmic friends, you can give yourself the self-respect that you deserve. You aren't backing down, especially when you KNOW you are right. It's just that simple.

2. Scorpio

On this day, you might feel that you've somehow been shut out of something that you feel you need to be a part of. You might feel angry at first because you wonder why 'they' could go ahead without until it hits you that this other person or persons aren't taking you seriously enough to consider your feelings here, and that really blows your stack.

During this day's transit of the Cancer Moon square Neptune, you'll see that it isn't enough to just think about how you're going to tell them what's going on. This is the day you have to stand up for yourself and spell it out so that in the future, there are no misunderstandings. You are brave and strong, but you've also allowed someone to take advantage of your good nature, and now they've taken it out of hand. This must stop.

Stopping it is easy enough if you're strong enough to stand up for yourself, which you most definitely are, Scorpio. March 17 gives you the opportunity to speak your truth and let it be known in compelling ways. No longer are you going to hold back. You are someone who deserves respect. If this leads you to have to stand up for yourself, then you'll set that precedent on this day. It's good for you to try.

3. Pisces

You tend to hold on to thoughts for a very long time before letting anyone know exactly what's on your mind. You'll see that this is one of those days where keeping it in no longer does the trick for you. During the Cancer Moon square Neptune, you'll find that you no longer wish to take a back seat to someone else's plan and that you are now inspired to be a part of it all, which also means that you have to show them that you're here.

This means that you need to speak up and stand tall in defense of your ways and ideas. During the Cancer Moon square Neptune, you can no longer keep it in. If you are to show yourself that you're as strong as you believe yourself to be, then it's time to respect yourself and take a stand. The people in your life have started to perceive you as 'the silent one,' which leads them to believe you have no opinion. Oh, how wrong they are about that one.

This is when you show them all that not only do you have an opinion, but that you are ready to stand behind it and that you will continue to do so, as you've noticed that nobody takes you seriously unless you make a fuss. OK, so be it. If you need to stomp your feet, you can do that. You're not going to make it a habit. You merely wish to be taken seriously. On this day, you'll see that come to be. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.