5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Most Beautiful Horoscopes On March 19, 2024

The world is bigger than any of us can imagine. Is that beautiful and inviting, or scary and a cause for apprehension?

On March 19, 2024, the energy urges us to look within and answer that question because there's much to learn in the world. We stand to forgo all that if we let fear win. Attitude is everything!

Of course, the five zodiac signs—Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo, Pisces, and Scorpio—will have the best horoscopes under this influence. The rest of the zodiac signs will also benefit from this wisdom.

First of all, we have an important astrological transit in store for us. The Sun will enter Aries kicking off Aries Season and a new zodiac cycle starts. Since this coincides with the Vernal Equinox, be prepared for some major cosmic shifts in the days to come.

Those of you who are psychic or have strong intuition may already feel the shift in the air and know how to align yourself for the best outcomes.

Mercury in Aries makes the day even more beautiful by joining forces with the Sun in Aries to help us break free from toxic patterns and fear. It's not alone in its quest. We have Mercury conjunct North Node in Aries to make this a make-or-break moment. At least for those who wish to seize their destiny. Is that you, too?

If you feel called to, create a vision board, either in real life with craft paper and scrapbooking techniques or online on Pinterest or similar platforms. Now's the time to know what you want in this new zodiac cycle. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 19, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 19, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 10 am - 12 pm

Sagittarius, the day's energy urges you to be more self-reflective and contemplative. You want to go on a grand adventure, but the timing is not yet right for such undertakings. So take the time to hype yourself up from within and plan for the future.

You are also encouraged to make time for play. Whether that's outdoor sports, board games with friends, or video games, have fun and feel light-hearted. The more positive you feel today, the quicker things will progress for you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Aries

Best area to focus on: Friendships

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Leo, the energy on Tuesday is here to support you as you move forward. Some of you have experienced hardship in the recent past, perhaps heartbreak or an abusive situation. You are still trying to overcome that emotionally. Allow yourself to feel the pain and let your soul heal. That's your cosmic gift today and the beginning of a beautiful journey.

You are also encouraged to focus on your friends and seek support where you need to. Some of you stand to make new friends, too, who will help you in this crucial phase of life.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Children

Best time of the day: 8 am

Virgo, the day's energy urges you to remember who you were when you were young and carefree. Remember your dreams. Remember how bold and beautiful your mind was. Don't let the naysayers and toxic presences in your life win. Turn the story on its head and show everyone what you are made of.

You are also encouraged to think about children — whether you have your own or not. Sometimes, what we call naivete is just a lack of fear and conditioned thinking. Many extraordinary adults, from astronauts to coders to scientists, seem to possess the same.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Tryouts

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Pisces, if anyone is trying to turn you into a trophy or restrict you to a box, no matter how golden or brown, the day's energy urges you to shake off those shackles and start thinking differently. The cosmic forces have your back and will help you turn things around.

If you have been thinking of entering a competition or a sports tryout, go for it! Now's the time to prove to yourself that you will be your own best friend and be true to yourself. Break free from self-sabotage.

5. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios & Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Focus on nothing

Best time of the day: 10 am

Scorpio, you have a bright future ahead of you and excellent opportunities waiting. Some of you are holding yourself back from seizing the gifts the cosmos has in store for you. It may be because of a heartbreaking situation in the past or bad luck with money. Now's the time to change your story and flip the script.

If you feel called to, find some quiet time and sit still in the comfort of your home. Don't focus on anything. Allow your mind to drift until it stumbles upon the intuitive message you need to hear the most.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.