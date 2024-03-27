3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Hardships Once The Moon Enters Sagittarius On March 29, 2024

If we knew in advance that everything would work out well, would we ever spend a second worrying? Well, if only we could know. Nobody is really 'that' psychic, and what three zodiac signs will find out when the Moon moves into Sagittarius on March 29 is that there was nothing to worry about to begin with, as everything really does end up for the best.

There are times in our lives when we really don't think we can handle certain things, but let's be honest with ourselves. Do we have a choice? And isn't this lack of choice what initiates the fire underneath us and gets us to tackle the task at hand? We are so much stronger than we ever think we are. This week, three zodiac signs show self-belief as the trick to success.

This week started with a Lunar Eclipse, which is exactly what sets up that feeling in our minds that there's something we aren't seeing, metaphorically.

What has us overcoming our hardships this week is all about seeing how important we've made the wrong things.

With transits like Moon trine Mars, Moon opposite Jupiter, and a Sagittarius Moon on March 29 ahead of us, we will know that we are bigger than those problems.

We've made too big a deal about trivial things. This week, we get to learn that lesson.

Three zodiac signs overcome hardships this week once the Moon is in Sagittarius, March 29 - 31.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Isn't it a great feeling to know that you're in the lineup for those who are able to overcome hardships this week, Taurus? What makes it all the more wonderful is that you've worked so very hard to achieve this.

Now, finally, it really is here. You have been very conscious about not dragging the past around forever, and you even set a date for closure. This week shows you that planning such a thing can definitely work for you if you put in an effort.

So, from March 29 to 31, 2024, you really come to terms with who you are and what you want out of this life. What you've learned—the hard way—is that you don't want to suffer, and if you can play an active role in alleviating that pain, then why not be extra vigilant about the whole thing? This works for you, and you will see that the universe is completely supporting your efforts to self-heal.

You may not 'get it' at first. as you are very used to living side by side with your 'problem,' but you'll slowly but surely get used to the idea that life has finally turned around for you.

The obstacle that has stood in your way for so long no longer has any power over you. You are now free, Taurus, and it is you who did this for yourself. So take a bow. The stage is yours, and the spotlight is shining brightly.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can't even begin to count the amount of hardships that have accompanied you throughout your life, but one thing is for sure. You want no more of it, as you are not only tired of bearing the burden, but you are ready to live free from the burden that brings you down.

This is what happens when you live a long enough time, as you have, Virgo. You are now starting to accrue wisdom, and it shows you that you need not cling to that which brings you down.

During March 25 - 31, 2024, you'll notice that this release is really happening. You no longer identify with the hardships, as you've come to see that the more you identify with them, the harder it is to pull away from them. You've had enough. This week, you've got strong universal support and much lunar help, and you're going to make the best of it, no matter what.

You realize that life is both precious and fleeting, and you don't want to attach yourself to something that has never done much more for you than bring you down. Those days are now over, and you know it; you feel it in your bones. This isn't just a change of pace, Virgo; this is a radical life transformation, and it is one hundred percent positive.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

March 25 - 31, 2024, shows you that there's hope and that you needn't convince yourself that you're stuck. Because you're not, Scorpio. Life may have taken a few turns here or there for you and left you with a bundle of 'stuff' that you find hard to deal with. As of this week, you'll see a clearing that shows you that it's all about your perception. If you can shift your vision, you can change your life.

This week plays out like that. There's an enormous Venus presence here, and it's going to help guide you to the places of beauty. What this essentially means is that your perception is about to change from dark to light, and this applies to your heart as well. With a change of heart, what used to be negative will transform into positive, and you'll notice the difference as soon as you start the motion up.

This is a very important week in your life. This is most definitely the season of major healing, and you want this. You are not standing in the way, nor are you lacking in faith. You believe you can heal your life, and so you can. Gone are the days when hardships defined you. You are now ready to move on and leave the world of hardship. Overcoming them is the road to personal freedom.

