3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2024

It's March 17, and if you're Irish, then Happy St. Patrick's Day. If you're celebrating, be careful out there and keep your loved ones close to you. Speaking of love, this day happens to bring great good luck, which might or might not necessarily be linked to Ireland but most certainly is connected to this day's astrological transit, Moon trine Venus.

You can't go wrong with Moon trine Venus. If you happen to be in love, you'll see that this day provides smooth sailing and happy adventures. And, if you're not in love, you might just be by the time the day ends. We've got a lot of positive energy happening all through the day. While so much of it goes towards love, three zodiac signs will find that this is also a day for building, growing, and strengthening that love.

Surprises come to us on this day, as we see that so much is possible if only we believe it to be so. We are able to manifest from intention during Moon trine Venus. Many of us will feel this in our bones as we set forth to create a beautiful day for ourselves and the people we love.

Once again, if we have someone to love on this day, we will get to see what we can do with our full potential. We are creative and active on this day, and love is the engine that propels us forward.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Irish or not, you're going to be on the receiving end of a kiss during this day, as the Moon trine Venus is so on your side that you might end up blushing, Gemini. What starts for you as a day with great potential rapidly turns into the kind of day that may end up as unforgettable, as the love and fun seem to pack on like a pile of puppies. You are in your element now, and March 17 brings you more love than you can even handle.

What's really nice is that you're ready for it. That's saying a lot, as you are very hesitant at times about love, especially trust in love. What you'll discover on this day is that you are just as ready for love as the person you want to be with. The luck of the Irish is more than on your side. You've got Moon trine Venus in your corner, rooting for you all the way.

On this day, you and the person you like will feel very free to express those kind words. One word will lead to another, and before you know it, you'll both be confessing your love for each other. What might have felt like a big, scary thing at one point in your life now seems to be the only way you'll have it. Communication and Gemini ... it's in the bag. Enjoy the day!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When a good mood comes to town, you jump on that bandwagon right fast, Virgo, as you feel you owe yourself the lightness that comes with a happy attitude. On March 17, you won't be deprived of any joy, as the Moon trine Venus has you in mind. The loving support you'll receive on this day will be both obvious and through the roof. This is a good day for love and a great day for you, Virgo.

One thing you can expect to see on this day, Virgo, is your partner doing something for you that you really didn't see coming. Who knows—maybe they are going through their renaissance. Whatever they are bringing forth is all about love, you, how they adore you, and what they wish to do for you to make sure you know how honest and real they are with their love.

You might not believe it at first, but you are a softy at heart. You'll melt very easily when you see how the Moon trine Venus affects your romantic partner's attitude toward you. You are ready for this, and you let the mood take you. You aren't holding back, nor are you hesitating. You want to experience the beauty of love, which seems to be waiting for you with open arms on this day, March 17.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You and your partner had high hopes for this day as you planned something that seemed a whole lot of fun at the time. Now that the date is here, you are beside yourself with anticipation. It's March 17, and the atmosphere is filled with excitement. You know there's a surprise in store, and you also know that you have something to share with your partner that may be just as surprising to them. This is the day you unwrap those gifts.

During this day's transit of the Moon trine Venus, it's very easy to get caught up in the enthusiasm that snowballs. This day brings you almost more love than you can handle, yet you can handle it very well, which makes you laugh. You have felt that, in the past, you weren't sure if you could live up to your end of the bargain when it comes to love. This day shows you that you are more than capable.

With the help of transit Moon trine Venus, you and your partner will be able to see each other as true love mates and that this connection and bond of yours is not only real but the stuff that dreams are made of. So, enjoy it all. Don't spend a second doubting it. This day was made for you to enjoy and experience. The main event is love, sweet love, and it's all here for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.