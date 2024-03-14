Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 15, 2024

Moon square Mercury is a transit taking place on March 15 that helps us to overcome our fear of communicating with someone we love.

We may also understand that the boundaries we took for granted are not as strict as we thought, which leads to a few improvements in our relationships this Friday.

We feel brave and ready to get to know someone better. What starts as' a little' may turn into our knowing them a whole lot more, as that is the point of this connection.

There is someone in our life we feel curious about, and we want to slake that thirst for knowledge by getting to know them for real.

Here we have that chance, as set out for us by Moon square Saturn and Mercury. This transit paves the way for good conversation, respect, and the idea that everything is possible if we keep those thoughts in mind.

Where we might have been too nervy at one point, we compose ourselves and approach this person with grace and respect for who they are and what they need.

Relationships improve for three zodiac signs on March 15, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This could go either way with you, Cancer, as the whole idea of finding something about a person you don't really know all that well could bring about a positive reaction or a negative one. In your case, what you're about to experience is positive as you finally feel this person makes sense to you.

It's taken a lot of communication to get through to this person, but there's something about you that opens up, as well.

So, in a way, getting to know someone a whole lot better is partially about them getting to know you better, too, which means that you made that possible. What little doubt you had about this person was something you made a conscious effort to rid yourself of. In doing so, you made a space for them in your mind.

This day brings you and another person closer together as the bonds of trust become established as real. Honesty does the trick once again, and you, as a Cancer, are always honest with yourself and others.

Still, you've held back just to protect yourself, but you'll see that it's OK to go for the experience and to take that chance. In your case, it all works out for the best.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're about to get to know someone much better, and the fun part about this is that you kind of gave up on trying when getting to know someone is part of the requirements. You feel as though you have enough good friends and that you're not really in the market to get to know anyone. But on Friday, spontaneity rules. You're just here to go along with it.

Without even trying, you find yourself working with someone whom you end up really liking a lot. It's as if you played the part of a co-worker and expected nothing more to come of it because it wasn't even an interest for you. Now, you are giggling and having a good time with this person. This is not what you expected, and you're curious about what makes this person tick.

Life is unendingly surprising to you, Virgo, as you never know when a friend will suddenly make themselves known to you. This new person at work? Well, you might not have asked for them, but they sure do the trick when it comes to lightening the load at the workplace. In your world, Virgo, this day opens you up so you can receive friendship and a breath of fresh air.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In your case, getting to know someone better is all about romance and togetherness. You may not have expected such a happy outcome. You're working towards happiness when it comes to love, romance, and the idea of sharing your life with someone. However, before any of that happens, you want to get to know this person on a very profound level. That starts this Friday.

What's really nice for you, Capricorn is that you really didn't expect that, at this point in your life, you'd meet someone who lets you know so much about them that if any doubts are lingering in your mind, this person readily dispels them so that you can see them with clear and trusting eyes. While this might take you a little while, you'll eventually come to love and trust this person, as they really have shown you that they have nothing to hide.

This is so important to you, and it's also the very thing that releases your inhibitions when it comes to what you share with them about your own life. The idea of two people slowly but surely coming to know each other inside and out is very appealing to you, and you really enjoy the pace. You'll see that the universe is on your side, supporting your pace, your timing, and your lifestyle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.