Relationships Improve For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of March 18 - 24, 2024

Know your worth, and don't settle for less! That's the divine energy of this week, between March 18 and 24, 2024, in the arena of love. While five Chinese zodiac signs—Tiger, Ox, Pig, Rat, and Monkey—will have the best love horoscopes under this influence, everyone can benefit from leaning into this wisdom.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Heaven over Lake (#10). It reminds us that human civilizations have rules, norms, and mannerisms that differ from one to the next. What may be considered appropriate in one scenario (say, at work) may not be appropriate in another (say, interacting with your significant other).

While concessions must be made for learners who are trying their best to pick up foreign customs or understand the ways, one must never make excuses for people who are blatantly disrespectful and hold you in contempt. That's the key to luck in love.

After all, love brings two people together; they learn from each other, want to grow together, and are considerate of each other's needs, desires, and wishes. If someone shows you that they couldn't care less about any of that, they probably are not looking for love, even if they say they are.

Remember that as you navigate the mysterious paths of love. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of March 18 - 24.

Five Chinese Zodiac Signs see relationships improve the week of March 18 - 24, 2024:

1. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, if you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you and your ability to think quickly. Those of you who are naturally witty will find it easier to wield this luck. Others are encouraged to practice their communication skills at home and improve their lateral thinking skills so they, too, can do this.

If you are in a relationship, prepare to have your mind blown this week. Your significant other will surprise you with something sweet and extra special. It doesn't have to be a birthday surprise, though. It can be an impromptu vacation or tickets to your favorite opera. So look out for the good stuff!

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, you will make your luck in love this week. That's an indirect way of saying that your manifestation powers are strong right now. So be careful of your wishes and desires, especially if you struggle with negative thinking, self-sabotage or anxiety. Meditation can definitely help you stay centered so you can tap into your luck and make the most of it.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged not to plan anything this week. Let the days flow as they will, and let yourself be taken by surprise. The more you are willing to step out of your comfort zone while engaging with your partner. The more you are willing to be spontaneous, the better things will be. That's your luck!

3. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week is somewhat weird. If you are single, it will put you through the gauntlet first by putting an ex on your path or someone who is suffering from unrequited love for you. If you successfully steer clear of them, your luck will bloom and flourish. What comes next is being hidden, though.

If you are in a relationship, prepare to have your mind blown this week. You will feel at the top of the world when engaging with your partner. Even special nights will become extra intimate ... if you get our drift. Beautiful outfits, exquisite concerts, and fun nights may be involved, too!

4. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck in love this week is centered around the "power of three."

If you are single, you will find your luck when you are in the company of your friends or colleagues, preferably when the group is small or made of three. It will be surprising when this luck kicks in, but you won't find it upsetting.

If you are in a relationship, you and your partner will experience luck when you are in the company of your friends and acquaintances. In fact, impromptu karaoke nights might be just the thing! So, let your creative side come out and be receptive. Your luck will wow you when it does.

5. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, your luck in love this week is tied to you walking away from what no longer serves you and is ruining your life and well-being. If you are single and able to do this, it will immediately open the path to healing and finding your soulmate. Don't underestimate the power of the cosmos when it asks you to walk away from something toxic, be it fake friends or toxic family.

If you are in a relationship, music will bring you and your partner luck in love this week. In fact, you are encouraged to make music together, even if it's something silly, like banging kitchen containers and shaking the dry lentils. Those of you who are regular on the music scene will be extra lucky in more ways than one. Who knows? You may score a backstage tickets, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.