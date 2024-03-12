3 Zodiac Signs Can Embrace Some Wonderful Changes On March 13, 2024

There's a vibe that comes with this day that has us thinking, "I knew this was going to happen." There's a change that is going to come our way. We are going to recognize that we are the ones who put that change in motion, so even though there's a tiny hint of hesitancy when it comes to how we accept this change, by day's end, we'll be embracing what we know we actually created.

March 13 shows us that with transits like the Moon sextile Saturn conjunct Jupiter, we're a whole lot stronger than we thought we were. What's even better is that for three zodiac signs, this means that this day is going to bring change that we can both handle and incorporate into our lifestyle.

There's a very good chance this has something to do with health and well-being, and that latter part of this is really where we want to focus our minds on this day. There's healing going on, and it's going to demand that we look at it so that we can fully participate in making it so. We think, therefore, we are, in this case. On Wednesday, during Moon sextile Saturn conjunct Jupiter, we will see that the change we initiated is the change that will do us all a good turn.

The three zodiac signs who embrace wonderful changes beginning March 13, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

For you, Taurus, embracing change is the way you live your life because you've seen how stuck you can get when you choose to stay where you are without trying new things. You may feel you've got a decent handle on this, but you'll find that this Wednesday, you'll be much more open to suggestions than at other times. One of the suggestions you'll hear will be a game changer.

You've come to see how being adaptable is a very positive thing in your life. How certain events will play out in your life is all about surprising yourself with your ability to adapt. Nothing here threatens you, and the interesting part about feeling unthreatened is that only a short while ago, you might very well have felt intimidated by whatever has been suggested to you.

You will definitely feel a need to up your game and outdo your personal best. You could learn to trust in the idea of going with the flow. Simply because you don't know exactly where you're going on this journey, you can still put all your heart into trying. You feel brave and nervy mid-week. A new horizon looks like a goal for you. You feel optimistic about getting to your destination, no matter what lies in store for you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being that, as a Gemini, it's often for you to decide whether or not a 'thing' is safe enough to get involved with, you'll see that on March 13, you're willing to do things that you ordinarily hem and haw over. For some reason, you aren't as fearful of consequences as you usually are. Once this 'level' is unlocked for you (by you), you'll notice that you're a lot braver than you give yourself credit for.

Wednesday, you'll see that it's quite easy for you to embrace change, and change no longer looks scary or threatening to you. Whatever took place to change things up looks like it is trying to show you that it's OK to dive in and that the proverbial waters are fine, so jump on in, Gemini. The universe is nudging you into movement.

When you embrace change, you show the universe that you are willing to see the blank canvas as opposed to the scribbles and doodles you imagine to be all over it. What this essentially means is that you are now taking charge. You will be the one who will author your next move, and you will feel good about it and confident about it. It's only 'change,' and for the first time, you feel it's yours to embrace.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In the past, you saw change as an upheaval, and that's more than likely because you've seen so many gigantic changes in your life, and so many of them totally threw you for a loop. What's great about now is that you are starting to work with change rather than see it as something that totally upsets your life and leaves you confused.

The beauty of this day is that you notice your own self-improvement, meaning that you can't help but see in yourself that embracing change doesn't necessarily stop things or upset things. In fact, you're finally at that juncture where change represents positivity and healthy personal growth. This is where it all turns for you, Leo, and this is the proponent of acceptance in your life.

This day allows you to see that you are in the middle of a great transformation, and that opportunity is all around you. This opportunity can be perceived any way you choose, Leo. So, rather than sink too deeply into the fear that comes with not knowing exactly what the next move should be, you will just go with the flow, allowing Moon sextile Saturn conjunct Jupiter to help you achieve your next right move towards change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.