Which 3 Zodiac Signs Could Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships By Sunday, March 17, 2024

Three zodiac signs come to terms with the idea that breaking up with a long-term partner is what must take place, in spite of the idea that it's nearly impossible to do.

We feel we need to brace ourselves emotionally during this time, but if there's one thing we can take solace in, it's that broad-stroke-but-very-real idea of 'everything is going to work out just fine in the long run.'

This week had to come, and we know what has to happen. While we're not racing to make it occur, we aren't hesitating either.

Three zodiac signs have agreed with their partners, and this has resulted in the idea that we really do have to separate from each other. Such is life. We know that sometimes, love just 'ain't good enough,' and that's one of this week's lessons.

What we will discuss this week is how love doesn't pay the bills, nor does it back out of responsibility. Love isn't only a physical expression, and for the three zodiac signs that will come to an end in their relationship, so much of this ending is about just that.

Love is more than what happens in the bedroom, and for some of us, this is a wake-up call and a new direction to take in the future.

Which three zodiac signs could fall out of love and end their relationships by March 17, 2024:

1. Taurus, a breakup isn't what you wanted.

The interesting thing about this week is that the whole idea of actually taking it all the way can be avoided when it comes to ending the relationship you are presently in. Still, the only thing that's missing is the commitment to change that must come from your partner on this one, Taurus.

You are ready to do what's needed. The one thing you can no longer count on is your partner's positive participation. Without them, well, that's that.

You love this person, and the last thing you wanted was for the romance to fade into dust, as it will do if your partner doesn't step up and play their part the right way. While you've done everything you can, had every talk you can have, and displayed more patience than you should ever have, what you'll conclude with is that this is the week that it has to end. You definitely tried Taurus.

There's a lot of Mars energy working this week, and in the case of your relationship, it only has the two of you butting heads. You want this to be saved, for some miracle to happen will bring it all back. You see very clearly now that your partner isn't ready to work on it, So they may just have to figure it all out on their own, without you. It's OK, Taurus. Sometimes, things just take time.

2. Virgo, you feel cornered into ending things.

Like Taurus, you didn't want this week to come. Yet, you feel as though your partner has made the idea of breaking up the only choice available at this time. While you know that they love you and that you love them back, you are also aware that something irrevocable happened and that whatever it is that you call 'love' has transformed into something you are not sure you want in your life anymore, Virgo.

It's a hard week for people who love each other when they know that not even love can save the day. You've tried this route before, and it didn't work. So, rather than waste more of this precious life, you and your partner will concede to a trial period away from each other just to see if you can make it on your own without the codependent feel that it's come down to.

What you know is that it's going to be OK for both of you no matter what happens, as you've come to trust that you always survive, and so do they.

There's a feeling of resignation that occurs during this week, and it's not exactly a bad thing. In fact, this kind of acceptance lets you know that the future has promise and that, while breaking up is hard to do, it sometimes leads to better situations.

3. Pisces, your feelings have changed.

Unlike the previously mentioned zodiac signs here this week, you have actually fallen out of love, and ironically, this acts as your power. If you were in love, there's very little chance you'd do anything to pull away from this person, as you are a very dedicated and loyal partner.

However, the love seems to have melted into a new form of emotional response. This is something that you use as fuel to destroy what no longer works for you.

It's not as cold as all that. However, this break has been in the mixer for a while now. It's been mutually agreed upon as the right thing to do.

The hearts that have been broken are old news, as both of you have gotten over the past and are now very eager to get on with your lives as soon as this week closes, which it will as it sets you both free.

Freedom is so much of the draw here, as the two of you never really felt bonded together. You tried, and you have to give yourself that, Pisces, but what was not meant to be ended up 'not meant to be.'

With this in mind, you're able to do what is meant to be, which is to end it and to do so this week, as the universe seems to be fully present and supportive of this breakup. It's all OK, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.