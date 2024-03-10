How Venus Entering Pisces Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On March 11, 2024

Love makes us better, and unconditional love encourages us to see the potential in ourselves and others. On Monday, we begin to experience the exaltation of love for an entire month when Venus enters Pisces on March 11, 2024. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology, from Aries through Pisces.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 11, 2024:

Aries

It's time to heal, Aries. Venus enters your sector of spiritual growth, development and hidden things. Venus in Pisces, the planet of love and beauty, helps you see things from the heart instead of your mind.

This is a time for closure, letting go and allowing people to jet out of your life. Remember, Aries ... some people are here for a reason, and others for a season.

Taurus

You can love all sorts of things, and sometimes, what you love most is your job. A passion project may be all you want to focus on right now, as it introduces you to new people, places, and things that give you a sense of joy and purpose.

Venus entering your networking sector is a wonderful time to embrace your professional side. Even though this may not be 'romantic' in people terms, it can lead you to feel more confident, and that is super attractive.

Gemini

Say a few times to yourself: I am sensitive, kind, and giving. Respect will become a central theme for you over the next month as Venus, the planet of love, enters your sector of self-regard.

This is a time for boundary-setting and a gentle approach to discussing your wants, needs, and expectations. Relationships can blossom nicely during this time.

Cancer

You may feel like the universe handed you a welcomed break from the depths of your own emotional soul, Cancer. Venus entering Pisces can be such a cleansing energy for you over the next few weeks.

Don't be surprised if you have an urge to travel or to visit a new place with a friend and have no expectations of what the trip can bring. If life is a journey, this is the time for you to explore and enjoy it.

Leo

You love the luxurious life, Leo, and so when Venus activates your solar house of shared resources, it's a time for giving and receiving gifts and plenty of love. If your love language is 'gifts' enjoy expressing this part of your loving energy.

Do something silly, like schedule a gift delivered to you (from you) every week for the next four weeks. If you love to give gifts, you can do the same for your partner or a best friend who deserves it.

Virgo

Unconditional love. Is this asking too much? When Venus enters your house of commitments, you may feel ready to take a big leap of faith for the right person.

You may find yourself making promises of faithfulness and commitment. Venus brings a unique element of trust into your heart, and it can have you see only the bright side of love over the next month.

Libra

Give and take. You may find yourself longing for reciprocal love. Venus can bring you some luck even if you're going through a breakup.

You may end a relationship peacefully and diving property without much difficulty. You may discover a newfound love for self-care and a desire to do things that help you to feel rested, relaxed and whole as a person and lover.

Scorpio

Scorpio, love, and marriage will be heavily on your mind once Venus enters Pisces this month. You may find yourself thinking about the idea of lasting commitment.

Even if you don't tie the knot, you could decide to commit to a person you're dating with extreme loyalty. If you have been dating for some time, this could be the end of your single life and a step toward marital life with a proposal!

Sagittarius

There's no place like home, Sagittarius, and it feels even better when it's your

own. Venus rules property, as it changes signs, it's time to house-shop, Sagittarius.

If you've been longing for a little abode where you can call a place your own, this is the time of year to start home hunting. Venus entering your solar house of home and family makes it a prime time for buying, selling or renting real estate.

Capricorn

You can be so creatively expressive about how you feel about love. Write a love note to your mate to express how happy you are. If your relationship has had recent problems, don't be afraid to discuss it openly. You may find it easier for you to solve them or let them go until they solve themselves.

Aquarius

Yes, you do have a softer side to yourself. You may prefer not to show it too much to others, but when Venus enters Pisces, it's hard to hide. Venus invites you to invest in your relationship from an emotional standpoint. This may include spending more one-on-one time together. When you're feeling close to someone you care about, your desire for closeness grows.

Pisces

When Venus enters your sign, you've got that loving glow about you. In your sign, the planet of love is exalted, so this is a wonderful time for love, relationships, dating, or anything romantic that you focus attention on. If you have some cosmetic things you'd like to do, like a facial, this is the time to set your appointments.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.