Why 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes All Week

To be lucky in love, one must first be aware of one's environment. That's the message and energy of this week, March 11 - 17, 2024. After all, the worst thing you can do in love is delude yourself into thinking someone likes you when it's obvious to everyone (and also secretly to you) that they don't).

Luck can't help those who deliberately choose to be unlucky. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs — Ox, Rat, Rooster, Pig, and Horse — will have the best luck in love this week if they lean into this wisdom. The rest of the zodiac signs can learn something from this, too.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Lake over Thunder (#17), changing to Heaven over Fire (#13). This hexagram urges us to flow rhythmically as we live each day — to be proactive some days and more relaxed on others because only the ones who know when to move, when to hold back, and when to approach cautiously are the ones who reap the rewards in love.

The rest blunder from one broken relationship to another, forever unsure why history keeps repeating itself in their love life.

So be patient and move like a dancer. Luck will find you on that path. If you feel called to, bring out your checklist of essentials this week and count how many qualities you possess within you and how many you don't. How else will you match your soulmate and keep them after discovering each other?

Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love during the week of March 11 - 17.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love March 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single and looking for a life partner, let your gut guide you this week. Your luck depends on it. Don't let superficial details like how much money someone has in their bank account, how pretty/handsome they are, how many designer suits they have in their closet, and who their friends are distract you from their real personality.

If you are in a relationship, trust your intuition if you feel someone is trying to get between you and your partner. Then, take action accordingly. That's your luck in love — the luck to thwart your hidden (or blatant) foes. Don't let gender roles or other social considerations stop you from protecting what's precious.

2. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, your luck in love this week is extreme. Make time for your friends and loved ones because you will open the way for your soulmate to find you through such platonic interactions. The cosmic forces are mysterious about how everything will come together, but it will. Have faith!

If you are in a relationship, make room for quality time with your partner and create a cocoon or bubble of love for just the two of you. That's where your luck in love lies. Your creative side will definitely help you take everything to the next level!

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, your luck in love is really strong this week. Don't second-guess yourself, whether selecting an outfit for a date, sending the first text, or inviting someone to come over. You have cosmic forces backing you up at this time. Let them create magic for you!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love may not be as strong as the single Roosters, but it will protect you from unsavory connections and irritating interactions. Trust your counsel and the signs you observe around you. Something monumental is in motion now, giving you the power to write your destiny in love.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, don't fret if you are single. Your luck in love is strong this week, and you will cross paths with many interesting individuals over the next few days. As long as you remember you have choices and options, you will not settle for the wrong people or get swept off your feet by narcissists.

If you are in a relationship, you will wow your partner with your personality this week, especially if there is a crisis. They will be amazed by how you handle things and the solutions you come up with. Prepare to have a new fanboy/fangirl!

5. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, count your lucky stars this week if you are single because you will experience the wildest and most surprising situation in love this week! You will emerge victorious, no matter what. If anyone tried to wrong you in the past or ruin your chances with someone, karma is here to set things straight now.

If you are in a relationship, this week's energy is excellent for taking everything to the next level with your significant other. This can be buying a house together, marrying each other or even deciding to have children. You will not go wrong here!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.