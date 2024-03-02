Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 3, 2024

Whew, zodiac signs. March has certainly come in like a lion, and if you've felt the roar of change in your life this month, you are not alone. The day is geared to usher in turbulent energy, at least, according to numerology.

March 3, 2024 reduces to a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker, and this matches the energy of the Moon which will be in Sagittarius, the zodiac sign who rules adventure. It's a perfect day to try something new. To find out what else is in store for you, check out your zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Sunday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 03, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Don't focus so much on what you can have now. Remember, short-term gains never last long. They are like a bandaid on a gaping wound. Instead, work a little bit more diligently for things that last. They are worth your time, energy and effort.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Insecurity happens. It can be scary to see your friends change, and you may not like it so much. You may wonder if they will leave you behind when they go off on their new adventure. Self-sabotage doesn't have to be things you do to undermine yourself, but it can be how you respond to the good when it happens to others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have a beautiful imagination. When you have a chance to envision the future you desire, allow your mind to daydream. Feeling the emotions of success can be the first step toward getting what you desire. What you see in your mind can be what you build in real life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

What a week! It's time to refuel and allow yourself the space to rest. If you can unplug and let others handle things, why not? You're human, and a little bit of self-love can go a long way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's wonderful when a good friend can say one thing to turn your entire mood around. If you're feeling down and out or that you're all alone call or text a friend who cares. They may already be thinking of you. They will know exactly what to say to get you back on your feet emotionally. Life was never meant to spend it alone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

If you need a mentor to guide you or help with your next big idea, consider contacting organizations that provide mentorship programs. Check out SCORE or the Mentoring Club for free opportunities. Know what areas you need help in to prepare for that first meeting.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

it feels nice to be with someone who understands you and thinks like you do, but it's also great to be around individuals who disagree. Like iron sharpens iron, an opposite-thinking friend can encourage you to think. They can challenge your opinions and make you stronger, more well-rounded and more diverse.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Debt can be worrisome, especially if you're living paycheck to paycheck. You might worry that you'll never be able to make your ends meet, but this is just a temporary situation. You'll find a way because you desire to be free. A little scaling back here and there can be a big help.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Do you need a responsible person in your life? If you're looking for a roommate, friend or employee, ask around. You might be introduced to the right person through someone you know. It's great when you have your network vet someone out for you. It makes the entire process easier because you feel like you already know them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Gambling is a high-risk activity, and yet today, your palm may be itching so much that you feel compelled to do it. While you might not walk off a millionaire after purchasing a lottery or scratch-off ticket, you could feel more courageous for trying when you feel called to do so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords - Reversed

You might try to explain something to a person on your social media only to walk away feeling deflated. There is only so much you can do when debating a point. State your case and walk. Time can be the greatest teacher of all. You're just the messenger.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

"What's around the riverbed?" While you may not be Pochontus, you can still be curious about what the next chapter of your life will be. You can take a peek and peer into the future by guessing. Or you can test fate and see where your destiny leads you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.