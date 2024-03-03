3 Zodiac Signs Let Go Of The Past On March 4, 2024

We have a brilliant day ahead of us, offers us a wide range of 'ways to get there' and 'there,' in this case, is the place of healing. 'How' we get there will be up to us, and for some, the road to healing one's heart is not an easy one, but the promise is that during the transit of Moon square Neptune, we will get there. One way or another, we will mount this horse and ride it into the sunset happily.

What comes up on this day is truth, and it's the kind of truth that some of us might want to deny. While others may want to welcome in, as we know this is the truth we need to look at to liberate ourselves from the trapped feeling we believe ourselves to be in.

Healing is part of what Lunar energy brings, however, when it's in a transit with Neptune, we can automatically believe it won't be a smooth transition.

Neptune energy, however, is what's going to make it happen. And for three zodiac signs, we're going to show ourselves that we can take it, be it pressure, the truth, the exposure, the vulnerability ... whatever.

We are the ones who are dead serious about healing this old and 'eternal' wound, and we want to walk out of this life knowing we tried our best to be whole again ... and this day brings us that victory, even though 'getting there' may be rough.

Three zodiac signs overcome problems on March 4, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you've ever treated yourself to therapy, then you would know that to heal, you have to go through a series of upheavals that may have you reliving all of the negativity that brought you to the therapist in the first place. True healing takes place slowly; while the result may be permanent and feel rock solid, it's all about getting there, and you, Libra, will undergo a breakthrough.

While getting there is definitely a long, hard road and it's paved in memories that you really don't want to have to revisit, you'll find that the pain you experience is exactly what is needed. You are here to confront the demons of the past, and slay them like the demon-killer you know yourself to be, now. You know it may be a hard journey, but every bit of is worthwhile.

What you can work on to make it better:

You can know in your heart that the journey towards healing will bring up harsh memories and that this is the only way to rid yourself of their pull. While the past is something that did exist, it no longer exists in the present and cannot exist in the future, so all of it must gather in your mind. It is up to you to compartmentalize this past pain and then close the lid on that compartment.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You asked for this, Scorpio. You recognized that if you aren't able to confront the pain of the past it would slowly but surely eat you up and leave you with nothing but memories that have no place to go. You silently put out your beacon, and you asked the universe to bring you peace, and on this day, the universe is answering you.

You can no longer exist as a slave to your own past, and you no longer can handle another moment where you define yourself as a person who no longer exists. You are 'not' that person anymore, and you don't want to be the only one who doesn't see it that way. The people in your life love you and support your transformation; Ups the ante on this one and puts your healing powers into overdrive.

What you can work on to make it better:

What's most important for you right now, Scorpio, is knowing that to get to it, you must go through it. That means that you'll have to get back in touch with those emotions that you've denied yourself, but this time, you'll have a true purpose and that is to heal, ultimately. Lets you know that you not only have a fighting chance, but that victory is inevitable. Yes, inevitable, for real.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What held up your healing was all about you not admitting to yourself that anything was wrong. You will not only admit that something has been dreadfully wrong, but you'll see that you're not alone in that wrongness, nor are you alone. There are helpers waiting for you, and for the first time in your life, you are willing to let them do their job.

You can no longer put off the idea that 'everything is just fine' as it is, as the last thing it is is fine. You will place yourself solidly on the path for self healing, which means you'll be doing a lot of reflecting and soul searching. You may find that this day is almost too much to handle, but that's to be expected. You want it; you want this change, no matter how hard it is to make it happen.

What you can work on to make it better:

You can go through the process with an attitude of acceptance. What really works for you is that you can finally admit that you need change and that your automatic defense mechanisms are outdated and archaic.

You no longer need to protect yourself from your own truth; you must confront it, face it, and conquer it. As you will. Remember who you are, Archer. Remember that you are a warrior with vision and aim.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.