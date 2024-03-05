3 Zodiac Signs Are Wildly Lucky In Love On March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024 brings us a very powerful transit in the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, and what this event is capable of doing is that it has the power to make us put in words our greatest and most fantastical desires. In love relationships, this is especially important as we may feel the need to 'up the game' when it comes to keeping our romantic partner's interest.

Three zodiac signs will throw open the doors on that kind of hyped-up communication on this day, and because the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury in Aries is so prone towards excitement, originality and defiance, we can expect nothing short of some wild idea that is shared by lovers, and brought up by one of the lovers, in particular.

That lover is someone who falls under one of the zodiac signs mentioned here on this day.

This is a very healing day, as well, and the concept of healing is something that is fairly individual as we all heal in our own way. For these three zodiac signs, under the influence of the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, we will see that the way we balance ourselves out and heal is through talk therapy and deep trust. This day allows us to show our partners who we really are, and for some of us that feels very risky...however, that risk is worth taking on Wednesday.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on March 6, 2024:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's March 6 and you want something to change. You don't know what it is, but you can't help but feel as though you need stimulation and you're certainly not going to find it on social media or by binging endless hours of streaming TV.

You feel as though you are your partner are just about to discover something new and interesting about your relationship, yet you don't have the patience to just 'wait' for it to happen.

During the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, you'll be more about getting to the point. You and your partner have been interested in something for a while now, and yet, you haven't made the moves to actually go out and make it happen. This could be a shared hobby, or the idea of going to a retreat of some kind, together. Whatever it is, it takes initiative and you feel as though you're the one who need to light that fire...and so, you do.

What makes this day feel so lucky is that your gut feeling about making it happen on this day is right on the money, Scorpio. Your timing is impeccable and you aren't even aware of just how spot on it is.

This leads both you and your romantic partner to a place where not only do you get to experience that hobby, retreat or whatever, but it shows you that you are brave enough to try new things. Taking risks and having new experiences is exactly what makes your particular romance work so well.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's one thing you can't abide by in your romance it's the idea of becoming dull or sitting back as your love life turns into a carbon copy of everyone else who has lost interest in keeping things special. You will not tolerate this, and that has become so much of why you are always on top of thing, always trying new ideas out and always inviting your partner into whatever your latest interest is.

You are someone who does not want to fail, and that holds firm when it comes to your own love relationship. And so, on March 6, 2024, when the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, you will once again find yourself in the position of being the instigator, which, oddly enough, you enjoy being very, very much.

While your partner is equally as creative and interested in keeping the flame going, you like exploring new outlets with them, and you like being the one who finds those adventures.

March 6 shows you and your partner that you've been on the right track all along, and that being intolerant of mediocrity is exactly what's taken you to the place where you can totally agree that the last thing you have is a boring relationship. You won this round, Capricorn. During the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, once again, you'll find new and exciting ways to have fun with the person you love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are either all in, or all out, when it comes to love relationships and during the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, if you happen to be with someone, then there's a very good chance that you also happen to be madly, passionately, insanely in love with them, and the last thing you'll allow in is the idea of 'taking it down a notch' as this thing is ON FIRE...and that's how you like it.

March 6 brings you the idea that yes, your relationship is a flaming poem of love and passion, and how, oh how, can you possibly keep this flame burning...forever and ever?

You may laugh at yourself for your overly romantic outlook, but in your mind, is there anything else that's worth it in love and romance, if not to go over the top? During this very personal transit, the Aquarius Moon sextile Mercury, you'll be ready for anything. Anything but boredom, at least.

And so, this day brings you an immense amount of luck as you are able to transfer all of your crazed, super-positive energy into thoughts and dreams of what you and your partner might be doing in the future, together. All you can think of on this day, March 6, 2024 is that everything is meant to be, as it is, and that you are as grateful as they come when it comes to being there for what the universe has to deliver.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.